LSC Communications : Stockholders Approve Combination with Quad/Graphics

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) (“LSC Communications”) today
announced that at a special meeting held on February 22, 2019, its
stockholders voted to adopt the merger agreement and approve the
previously announced combination with Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD)
(“Quad”). More than 70% of the LSC Communications outstanding shares,
and more than 98% of the shares voted, voted in favor of the merger with
Quad/Graphics.
Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC Communications Chairman, Chief Executive
Officer and President, said, “We thank the LSC Communications
stockholders for their support of this combination. Together with Quad,
we will be better positioned in the dynamic industry environment to
efficiently serve our clients though a broader set of offerings to help
meet and manage their needs. We look forward to continuing to work
closely with Quad to bring this transaction to a close.”
Quad separately announced today that its shareholders also voted at a
special meeting of Quad shareholders to approve the issuance of Quad
Class A common stock to LSC stockholders in connection with the merger.
The transaction is expected to close in mid-2019, subject to customary
closing conditions.
About LSC Communications
With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and
service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader
in print and digital media solutions. The company’s traditional and
digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of
publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced
technology and a consultative approach, LSC’s supply chain solutions
meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right
hands as efficiently as possible.
