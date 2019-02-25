LSC Communications : Stockholders Approve Combination with Quad/Graphics

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) (“LSC Communications”) today announced that at a special meeting held on February 22, 2019, its stockholders voted to adopt the merger agreement and approve the previously announced combination with Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) (“Quad”). More than 70% of the LSC Communications outstanding shares, and more than 98% of the shares voted, voted in favor of the merger with Quad/Graphics.

Thomas J. Quinlan III, LSC Communications Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, “We thank the LSC Communications stockholders for their support of this combination. Together with Quad, we will be better positioned in the dynamic industry environment to efficiently serve our clients though a broader set of offerings to help meet and manage their needs. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Quad to bring this transaction to a close.”

Quad separately announced today that its shareholders also voted at a special meeting of Quad shareholders to approve the issuance of Quad Class A common stock to LSC stockholders in connection with the merger.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. The company’s traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, LSC’s supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

