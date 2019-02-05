Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LSC Communications Inc    LKSD

LSC COMMUNICATIONS INC (LKSD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LSC Communications : to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 19th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:51pm EST

LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

About LSC Communications

With a rich history of industry experience, innovative solutions and service reliability, LSC Communications (NYSE: LKSD) is a global leader in print and digital media solutions. Our traditional and digital print-related services and office products serve the needs of publishers, merchandisers and retailers around the world. With advanced technology and a consultative approach, our supply chain solutions meet the needs of each business by getting their content into the right hands as efficiently as possible.

For more information about LSC Communications, visit www.lsccom.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LSC COMMUNICATIONS INC
09:51pLSC COMMUNICATIONS : to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on Febr..
BU
01/30LSC COMMUNICATIONS : Signs Multi-Year Print and Related Services Agreement with ..
BU
01/17LSC COMMUNICATIONS : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
2018LSC COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018LSC COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018LSC COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
2018LSC COMMUNICATIONS : Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Elsevier to Provide Book Fu..
BU
2018LSC COMMUNICATIONS : and The United Church of Canada Sign a Multi-Year Supply Ch..
BU
2018LSC COMMUNICATIONS INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
2018LSC COMMUNICATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 815 M
EBIT 2018 64,8 M
Net income 2018 -6,73 M
Debt 2018 952 M
Yield 2018 12,8%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 268 M
Chart LSC COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
LSC Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LSC COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,6 $
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Quinlan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew B. Coxhead Chief Financial Officer
David Houck Chief Information Officer
Judith H. Hamilton Lead Independent Director
Richard Keith Palmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LSC COMMUNICATIONS INC16.86%268
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.15.39%7 509
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD16.86%5 735
CIMPRESS NV-20.44%2 538
DELUXE CORPORATION22.68%2 221
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 900
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.