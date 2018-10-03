LSI Industries Inc. Advances Renovation Market Focus with Woolard Hire and Broadened Capabilities

CINCINNATI, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) today announced that Martin Woolard has joined LSI to lead Renovation Lighting Sales as part of the company’s strategy to further deliver specialized and comprehensive services to the sizable renovation market and to continue the momentum of LSI’s Power Play program.



Woolard brings more than 20 years of lighting industry and renovation market experience to the LSI team, having worked with major contractors, electrical distributors, commercial property owners, and national accounts to convert aged lighting installations in existing facilities. “This market requires the lighting manufacturer to provide unique products in terms of lighting performance, while also focusing on all facets of the installation process to eliminate unneeded installation labor. It’s also important to offer specific services to the ESCO and lighting renovation contractor that are not typically provided in the C & I new construction market. LSI is well-positioned to navigate these nuances, and I’m enthusiastic about working with the team to further advance opportunities through LSI’s dedicated Power Play Program,” said Woolard.

Under Power Play, a turnkey solution aimed at delivering the most efficient technology and code compliant results for reducing operating costs, improving on life cycle cost of operation and functionality, increasing system sustainability and saving energy, LSI seeks out partners who can collectively deliver an array of specialized services that are critical to a successful renovation experience. These services can include installation and recycling and disposal services for retired fixtures to minimize carbon footprint and support environmental objectives.

Jeff Croskey, Chief Commercial Officer for LSI Industries, commented, “LSI brings together a series of lighting products, wireless controls, environmental graphics, and digital signage to our Power Play Partners to achieve the customer’s desire to transform their spaces. The renovation opportunity for the installed base of inefficient lighting technology will be in the billions over the next several years and is an integral part of LSI’s business strategy. We are continuing to develop products, tools and relationships to support customers’ needs and provide a turnkey renovation solution, which can often include customization factors. There are many aspects to consider during an LED renovation program and our team, under Martin’s leadership, is positioned to deliver on those requirements and opportunities.”

LSI Industries Inc. is a U.S.-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications. The Company is a leader in the primary markets it serves including petroleum, automotive, quick serve restaurants, grocery, banking, retail, renovation, parking and warehousing. Products are marketed throughout North America by a network of independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through national accounts. LSI partners with its customers to provide a full range of design support, engineering, installation and project management services. Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, LSI currently employs over 1,200 employees and operates eight facilities throughout the U.S. The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol LYTS. Additional information can be found on the Investor Relations page at www.lsi-industries.com.