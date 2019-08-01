Log in
LSI Industries Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call Date

08/01/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

CINCINNATI, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”) a leading U.S. based manufacturer of indoor/outdoor lighting and graphics solutions, today announced that it will release fourth quarter fiscal 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2019. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsi-industries.com. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

Call Dial-In:(844) 400-1698
Conference ID:1091289

To listen to a replay of the teleconference via webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of LSI Industries’ website at www.lsi-industries.com.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

LSI Industries Inc. is a U.S.-based manufacturer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications. We are a leading solutions provider to the primary end-markets we serve, including petroleum, automotive, quick serve restaurants, grocery, banking, retail, renovation, parking and warehousing. Our products are marketed throughout North America through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through national accounts. We partner with our customers to provide a full range of design support, engineering, installation and project management services. Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, LSI currently employs over 1,200 employees and operates seven facilities throughout the United States. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit http://www.lsi-industries.com/fls as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors. 

INVESTOR CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC
720.778.2415
lyts@vallumadvisors.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
