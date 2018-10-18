LSI Industries Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter fiscal 2019 results on November 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The earnings announcement will be issued prior to market open that same day.



Ronald (Ron) D. Brown, Chief Executive Officer, and James (Jim) E. Galeese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss first quarter results, which will contain forward looking statements and other material information. In addition, James (Jim) A. Clark who was recently announced as LSI’s new President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 1, 2018, will participate on the call.

Access to the live Webcast will be available via the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website:

http://www.lsi-industries.com

A replay of the Webcast will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the conference call, where it will be archived for three months.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous assumptions, risks or uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should” or the negative versions of those words and similar expressions, and by the context in which they are used. Such statements, whether expressed or implied, are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties over which the Company may have no control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of competitive products and services, product demand and market acceptance risks, potential costs associated with litigation and regulatory compliance, reliance on key customers, financial difficulties experienced by customers, the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business, the adequacy of reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, fluctuations in operating results or costs whether as a result of uncertainties inherent in tax and accounting matters or otherwise, failure of an acquisition or acquired company to achieve its plans or objectives generally, unexpected difficulties in integrating acquired businesses, the ability to retain key employees of acquired businesses, unfavorable economic and market conditions, the results of asset impairment assessments, the ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, the ability to remediate any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and any other risk factors that are identified herein. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition to the factors described in this paragraph, the risk factors identified in our Form 10-K and other filings the Company may make with the SEC constitute risks and uncertainties that may affect the financial performance of the Company and are incorporated herein by reference. The Company does not undertake and hereby disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About the Company

LSI Industries Inc. is a U.S.-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of lighting, graphics and technology solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications. The Company is a leader in the primary markets it serves including petroleum, automotive, quick serve restaurants, grocery, banking, retail, renovation, parking and warehousing. Products are marketed throughout North America by a network of independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through national accounts. LSI partners with its customers to provide a full range of design support, engineering, installation and project management services. Headquartered in Blue Ash, Ohio, LSI currently employs over 1,200 employees and operates eight facilities throughout the U.S. The Company’s common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol LYTS. Additional information can be found on the Investor Relations page at www.lsi-industries.com.

For further information, contact Jim Galeese, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at (513) 793-3200.

Additional note: Today’s news release, along with past releases from LSI Industries, is available on the Company’s internet site at www.lsi-industries.com or by email or fax, by calling the Investor Relations Department at (513) 793-3200.

CONTACT: JIM GALEESE

(513) 793-3200