LSL Property Services : Surveying and Valuation Services Division Update

For immediate release 28 June 2019

LSL Property Services plc ('LSL')

Surveying and Valuation Services Division Update

LSL Property Services plc, a leading provider of residential property services incorporating estate agency, financial services and surveying businesses, is pleased to announce that e.surv Limited, its UK market leading residential surveying operation, has been awarded an extension to its contract to supply UK residential survey and valuation services to a major high street bank.

Notes on LSL:

LSL is a leading provider of residential property services to its key customer groups. Services to consumers include: residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing support, and mortgage, pure protection and general insurance brokerage services. Services to mortgage lenders include: valuations and panel management services, and asset management and property management services. For further information, please visit LSL's website: lslps.co.uk