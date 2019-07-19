Log in
LTC PROPERTIES INC

(LTC)
LTC Properties : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

07/19/2019 | 09:31am EDT

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced today that the Company will release second quarter earnings on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The Company will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), to provide commentary on the Company’s performance and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The conference call is accessible by telephone and the internet. Telephone access will be available by dialing 877-510-2862 (domestically) or 412-902-4134 (internationally). To participate in the webcast, log on to the Company’s website at www.LTCreit.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from August 9 through August 23, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestically) or 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering replay access code 10132737. Additionally, an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website in the “Presentations” page of the “Investor Information” section which is under “Investors” tab. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package for the current period will be available on the Company’s website in the “Press Releases” and “Presentations” pages, respectively, of the “Investor Information” section which is under the “Investors” tab.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward‑looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2019
