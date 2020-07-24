Log in
LTC Properties, Inc.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
LTC Properties : Announces Guest Speaker on July 31 Earnings Conference Call

07/24/2020 | 09:31am EDT

-- Juniper Communities Founder and CEO, Lynne Katzmann, to Discuss Operating During COVID-19 --

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that Lynne Katzmann, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Communities, will discuss the impact experienced, the ongoing impact and current trends affecting seniors housing and care on LTC’s 2020 second quarter earnings conference call on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Juniper is a trailblazer when it comes to COVID-19 management and testing. The conversation with Katzmann will focus primarily on operating during COVID-19.

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value and innovation in long-term care, operates 22 seniors housing communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Colorado that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction and security. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast

 

www.LTCreit.com

USA Toll-Free Number

 

1-877-510-2862

International Toll-Free Number

 

1-412-902-4134

Canada Toll-Free Number

 

1-855-669-9657

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through August 14, 2020.

USA Toll-Free Number

 

1-877-344-7529

International Toll-Free Number

 

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll-Free Number

 

1-855-669-9658

Conference Number

 

10145214

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 180 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of investments of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2020
