LTC Properties : Closes $6.8 Million Mezzanine Loan for Atlanta-Area Seniors Housing Campus

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC), a real estate investment trust
investing in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced
closing on a $6.8 million mezzanine loan for the construction of Corso
Atlanta, a nine-acre campus in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. The
204-unit gated community will offer a continuum of care, including 82
independent living units, 21 independent unit cottages, 75 assisted
living units, and 26 memory care units. The campus, which is expected to
open in Winter 2020, will be operated by Atlanta-based Village Park
Senior Living, a new operating partner to LTC.
The five-year mezzanine loan bears interest at 12%, with 8% current-pay
during the first 46 months of the loan, and the balance accruing to the
note and 12% current-pay thereafter.
“This transaction underscores our commitment to providing flexible
financing solutions based on the unique needs of regional operating
partners,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC’s CEO and President. “We are
continuing to pursue strategic mezzanine financing when we see a clear
pathway to growth with new partners, and when it makes financial sense
for LTC and our shareholders. We like Village Park’s vision and approach
to senior living and are excited to welcome them as a new partner.”
“Our focus is to develop, own, and operate the highest class of senior
living housing in the industry. We design our communities to match the
unique characteristics of the market we serve and build our communities
to the highest quality standards. We believe in building strong ties to
the community as we are outstanding care givers and want to embrace the
needs of the community.” said Tim Gary, Village Park Senior Living’s
CEO. “LTC’s creative approach and flexibility in terms of timing helped
us bring our newest project home.”
About Village Park Senior Living
Featuring luxury-style senior living, Village Park is committed to
offering the highest-quality service and care for the residents through
combining the comforts and care needed for a carefree and vibrant
lifestyle surrounded by a caring and supportive staff. Village Park
currently operates four communities in Atlanta’s most desirable
neighborhoods. Learn more at www.villageparkseniorliving.com
and www.corsoatlanta.com.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors
housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks,
mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions
including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than
200 investments in 28 states with 31 operating partners. The portfolio
is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled
nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that are not purely historical
and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A
of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements
regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies
regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts
contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based
on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the
Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and
expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are
reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove
to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may
differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks
and uncertainties of such statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005783/en/