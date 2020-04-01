Log in
LTC Properties : Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2020

04/01/2020 | 09:32am EDT

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of April, May and June 2020, payable on April 30, May 29 and June 30, 2020, respectively, to stockholders of record on April 22, May 21 and June 22, 2020, respectively.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 181 M
EBIT 2020 106 M
Net income 2020 81,8 M
Debt 2020 760 M
Yield 2020 7,40%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2021 10,8x
Capitalization 1 209 M
Chart LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LTC Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 41,57  $
Last Close Price 30,90  $
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wendy L. Simpson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Timothy J. Triche Independent Director
Boyd W. Hendrickson Lead Independent Director
Devra G. Shapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.-31.45%1 209
WELLTOWER INC.-44.02%18 795
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-30.81%12 059
VENTAS-53.59%9 993
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-18.10%9 006
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-37.33%6 020
Categories
