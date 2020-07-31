LTC Properties : Juniper Communities Presentation - Lynne Katzmann guest speaker

Testing, contact tracing and Isolation(Defining the Problem, Identifying Risk and Protective Factors)
Stepped up Infection Control Practices(Develop and Test Prevention Strategies)
Handwashing, Social Distancing
Use of PPE
Cleaning and Disinfecting
Associate Training and Support(Assure Widespread Adoption)
Enhanced Accountability and Documentation(Assure Widespread Adoption)
Juniper's Testing Strategy: Data for a Successful Battle Plan
Patterned after South Korean strategy to test early and universally regardless of symptoms
Private Lab; decision to test all residents and Associates, not only those with significant symptoms
Hot spot testing: roughly 50% positive; of these 70-94% asymptomatic; 70-85% recovered
Majority of communities test 100% negative; some (MC) shelter in place: Camp Wellspring
Positive tests followed with contact tracing and isolation within cohorts
Now: viral testing weekly; need daily rapid testing
Proactive Universal Testing Yields Data for a Successful Battle Plan at Juniper
Test all residents and staff
Rigorous contact tracing
Cohort residents and segregate associates
Over 70 % of residents and 90% of associates who tested positive were asymptomatic
The disease spreads silently and quickly by unknowing individuals
The vast majority of individuals, including chronically ill older adults, survive
Other Infection Control Practices
Cessation of non-essential visitors
Screening questionnaire; later to include temps
Risk stratification of residents and new protocols for monitoring vitals
Resident isolation
Cohorting of residents and designated staff
PPE (adequate supply, training in use, compliance audits)
Disinfecting ("Green" clean with foggers)
Communication (early, often and transparent)
Staff Issues/Solutions
Issues:
Illness, exposure, fear Cost!!!!
Personal Protective Equipment or PPE (access and proper use)
Solutions:
Train all to be universal workers
Extended pay when sick/exposed to protect families Higher "Appreciation Pay" for work with Covid+ residents Hero Pay for shelter in place
Sales people as recruiters
Stories from Phase 1
Bubbles and RVs
Healthcare Heroes
Stories from Phase 1 Cont.
Family appreciation
Recently, the world has faced a global pandemic. The manner in which Juniper has responded to this unprecedented situation has exceeded all expectations. Their communications have been thorough and prompt. Their explanations have been clear and reassuring. Their safety precautions have been extensive. Every day I receive an email update on "COVID status" in the community with helpful information. To date, they have not had one case of the virus. Over the summer, Juniper made the extra effort to arrange outside visits with family, while taking all necessary precautions. They didn't have to do this extra work, but they did. Although I can't hug them (yet), it's wonderful to visit my folks outside in the open air.
Combating
COVID-19:
Juniper's
Response By
the Numbers
Phase 2: The Pathway Forward
Our Goal: Restore Profitability while keeping residents and associates healthy, safe and engaged
Our Approach: Jumpstart
move-ins and implement
the 5 Pillars
The 5 Pillars:
The Pathway Forward in Operations
Prevention: Infection prevention including testing, cleaning, disinfecting and cohorting