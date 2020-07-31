LTC Properties : Juniper Communities Presentation - Lynne Katzmann guest speaker

Stories from Phase 1 Cont.

Family appreciation

Recently, the world has faced a global pandemic. The manner in which Juniper has responded to this unprecedented situation has exceeded all expectations. Their communications have been thorough and prompt. Their explanations have been clear and reassuring. Their safety precautions have been extensive. Every day I receive an email update on "COVID status" in the community with helpful information. To date, they have not had one case of the virus. Over the summer, Juniper made the extra effort to arrange outside visits with family, while taking all necessary precautions. They didn't have to do this extra work, but they did. Although I can't hug them (yet), it's wonderful to visit my folks outside in the open air.