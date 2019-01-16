LTC Properties : Senior Management to Participate in the 2019 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the 2019 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference in Santa Monica, California on January 29, 2019.

The Company’s presentation package will be available on the Company’s website at www.LTCreit.com in the “Presentations” section of the “Investor Information” tab for a limited period following the event.

About LTC Properties

LTC (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. The company’s portfolio currently includes 199 assisted living communities, memory care communities and post-acute/skilled nursing centers, located in 28 states with 29 regional and national operating partners. For more information on LTC Properties, Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.LTCreit.com, or connect with us on Twitter @LTCreit and LinkedIn.

