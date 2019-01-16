Log in
43.92 USD   +1.55%
2018LTC PROPERTIES INC : annual earnings release
2014LTC PROPERTIES INC : quaterly earnings release
2014LTC PROPERTIES INC : quaterly earnings release
LTC Properties : Senior Management to Participate in the 2019 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference

01/16/2019

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the 2019 Stifel Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference in Santa Monica, California on January 29, 2019.

The Company’s presentation package will be available on the Company’s website at www.LTCreit.com in the “Presentations” section of the “Investor Information” tab for a limited period following the event.

About LTC Properties

LTC (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. The company’s portfolio currently includes 199 assisted living communities, memory care communities and post-acute/skilled nursing centers, located in 28 states with 29 regional and national operating partners. For more information on LTC Properties, Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.LTCreit.com, or connect with us on Twitter @LTCreit and LinkedIn.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 137 M
EBIT 2018 81,4 M
Net income 2018 142 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 11,38
P/E ratio 2019 19,76
EV / Sales 2018 12,3x
EV / Sales 2019 16,5x
Capitalization 1 693 M
