LTC Properties : Senior Management to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare REIT Summit

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that
invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced
that senior management will participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global
Healthcare REIT Summit in New York on April 2, 2019.
The Company’s presentation package will be available on the Company’s
website at www.LTCreit.com
in the “Presentations” section of the “Investor Information” tab for a
limited period following the event.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors
housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks,
mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions
including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than
200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio
is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled
nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.
