Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka : Reduction in the total number of votes below 5% by PZU TFI S.A. investment fund company

Current Report No. 4/2019



Date of preparation: 9 April 2019

Subject: Reduction in the total number of votes below 5% by PZU TFI S.A. investment fund company

General legal basis: Article 70.1 of the Act on Public Offering - acquisition or disposal of a significant block of shares.

Content:

The Management Board of Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka S.A. ('Company') hereby announces that on 9 April 2019 it has been notified by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU S.A. ('TFI PZU') on decreasing the share in the total number of votes at the Company's General Shareholders Meeting, to the level below 5%, by the following PZU TFI's investment funds:

- PZU Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Parasolowy,

- inPZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty,

- PZU Specjalistyczny Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty Universum.

The decrease in the total numer of votes is a result of the settlement, on April 5, 2019, of the sale transaction of the Company's shares effected on April 3, 2019.

The notification is attached hereto.

