A New Year's Resolution: Change at Luby's

Bandera Partners LLC, a significant shareholder of Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:
LUB), announced that it has issued a public letter to Luby’s
stockholders. The full text of the letter follows.
Luby's Book Value Per Share Versus Corporate Overhead (Graphic: Business Wire)
January 3, 2019
Dear Fellow Luby’s Stockholders:
Bandera Partners owns approximately 9.8% of Luby’s, Inc. (“Luby’s” or
the “Company”) Common Stock, making us the largest stockholder other
than Christopher and Harris Pappas, who together own 36.8%. We are
dedicated to maximizing value for all Luby’s stockholders, and we
believe the only way to accomplish this is by infusing the Board of
Directors with our highly qualified nominees, who will advocate for your
interests as owners of the Company. THE OPPORTUNITY FOR CHANGE IS NOW!
Under the leadership of Christopher and Harris Pappas and the incumbent
Board of Directors, Luby’s has:
-
Drastically underperformed its peers and the broader stock market.
Luby’s stock price has declined by a whopping 84% in the five years
prior to our sending nomination notice to the Company in November 2018.
-
Failed to sufficiently reduce its bloated overhead expenses, even as
the Company’s revenue and number of restaurants have shrunk.
-
Rewarded the Board with $5.6 million in Director compensation since FY
2013.
-
Recently, incurred $60 million of very expensive debt with an interest
rate over 10% per year!
Even as Luby’s stock has plummeted in value and stockholders have lost
money, the Board of Directors has rewarded itself and management with
extraordinarily high pay. Luby’s top three executives, CEO Christopher
Pappas, CFO Scott Gray (a former Pappas Restaurants employee), and
former COO Peter Tropoli (whose stepfather serves on the Board of
Directors), have been paid $12.7 million since FY 2013, including a
staggering $2.4 million this past year while the company was
floundering. Do you think spending $18.3 million on Board and management
compensation since FY 2013, which is equal to over 50% of Luby’s current
market capitalization, was a good use of your capital?
DISASTROUS STOCK PERFORMANCE
For the five-year period leading up to November 15th, 2018,
the day Bandera filed notice it was nominating directors to Luby’s
Board, Luby’s stock was DOWN 84% while the S&P 500 was UP 65%, Darden
Restaurants was UP 157%, Denny’s was UP 144% and Cracker Barrel was UP
87%. Here is a table of Luby’s performance, so you can draw your own
conclusions about whether you would rather have our nominees or
management’s as four of the directors representing you for the next year.
|
|
|
|
Share Price Performance
|
|
|
|
1-Year
|
|
|
2-Year
|
|
|
3-Year
|
|
|
5-Year
|
|
|
10-Year
|
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
|
|
|
14.7%
|
|
|
21.9%
|
|
|
46.9%
|
|
|
87.3%
|
|
|
1429.8%
|
Darden Restaurants, Inc.
|
|
|
39.8%
|
|
|
60.1%
|
|
|
120.6%
|
|
|
156.8%
|
|
|
765.0%
|
Denny's Corporation
|
|
|
35.4%
|
|
|
39.6%
|
|
|
75.2%
|
|
|
143.7%
|
|
|
993.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average of Similar Competitors
|
|
|
30.0%
|
|
|
40.5%
|
|
|
80.9%
|
|
|
129.3%
|
|
|
1062.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S&P 500 Index
|
|
|
8.5%
|
|
|
29.9%
|
|
|
40.1%
|
|
|
64.5%
|
|
|
263.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Luby's, Inc.
|
|
|
-52.4%
|
|
|
-70.8%
|
|
|
-74.8%
|
|
|
-83.9%
|
|
|
-69.1%
|
|
Source: Bloomberg
All returns are total stock
returns including dividends ended November 15, 2018
|
TIME IS RUNNING OUT
We strongly believe that time is running out, and that immediate change
is needed to prevent even more value destruction for stockholders.
Luby’s has lost $73 million over the last five years, and book value has
plummeted as the Company has sold real estate and incurred debt. Despite
steep losses and a shrinking restaurant base, Luby’s has not reduced its
bloated overhead costs. Corporate overhead GREW from $33 million in FY
2013 to $35 million last year. Below is a chart showing Luby’s decline
in book value versus corporate overhead costs.
Stockholders have a right to be furious that a shrinking company
generating losses is not seriously cutting costs. In October, Luby’s
replaced its Chief Operating Officer, Peter Tropoli. Instead of parting
ways, Luby’s transitioned Tropoli to a lesser role, General Counsel,
with a hefty $350,000 per year salary. According to Luby’s website and
SEC filings, the Company already employed two senior legal officers in
2018 and leased an executive suite in Massachusetts for “additional
legal personnel.” How is this appropriate for a $36 million market
capitalization company that is selling off its assets to keep the
business afloat!? If our slate of qualified nominees is elected, one of
our first actions will be to ask the Board of Directors to lead by
example by slashing its own Board fees by over 50%.
SHRINKING REAL ESTATE VALUE
Luby’s has significantly underperformed its restaurant industry peers
despite owning most of its operating properties. Public Texas county
appraisals value Luby’s properties at almost $160 million, or about
$3.94 per share net of all debt. But under the direction and supervision
of the incumbent Board, Luby’s continues to liquidate its valuable real
estate to fund investments into its underperforming business. Since FY
2008, capital expenditures have totaled $235 million dollars. The return
on this investment has been atrocious, and to pay down the debt Luby’s
has accumulated in the process, the company has sold $88 million in
assets since FY 2008. The Company’s portfolio of properties is the most
valuable asset stockholders own. Under the incumbent Board’s leadership,
it is disappearing.
Each of your Luby’s shares represents $3.94 in coveted Texas real
estate. But as of the close of trading November 15th, the day
we notified the company we were nominating a slate of directors, the
market valued Luby’s shares at only $1.20. In other words, the market
estimated that in the hands of the Pappases and the incumbent Board of
Directors, Luby’s $3.94 per share in real estate was worth only $1.20.
We believe the only way to close this valuation gap is to remove the
Pappases from the Board of Directors and infuse it with new members.
LUBY’S ONLY PLAN: MORE OF THE SAME
On December 24th, 2018, Luby’s sent a letter to stockholders
explaining that it is aggressively executing a plan to increase
profitability. We have heard this story before!
In 2007, when Luby’s stock price was $10.25: “Your Board and
management team have a strategic growth plan for Luby’s designed to
create profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.”
In 2008, when Luby’s stock price was $7.00: “We remain
confident that our long-term strategic plan . . . will enhance
shareholder value.”
In 2009, when Luby’s stock price was $4.12: “We believe that
the focused execution of our near-term and long-term plans will enhance
shareholder value.”
2010: “The actions we’ve taken better position the Company for
enhanced long-term shareholder value.”
2011: “We have plans in place to grow each of our brands . . .
We see opportunities to improve shareholder value as we grow our brands.”
2012: “We have positioned the company for new unit growth .
. . Our goal remains to enhance shareholder value by growing sales,
operating cash flow and profitability.”
2013: “Our future is promising . . . we are working hard to
drive increased customer traffic and sales while managing costs to drive
profitability and enhance shareholder value.”
2014: “With a laser focus on executing at the highest levels .
. . and prudently investing in our brands, we will enhance shareholder
value.”
2015: “We believe our company and brand portfolio . . . is
well positioned for sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder value
going forward.”
2016: “We believe that we are well-positioned to enhance
shareholder value over the long term.”
2017: “We believe these crucial aspects of our business to
achieve operational excellence of our brands will lead to growth in
profitability and enhanced shareholder value.”
Year after painful year, Luby’s Board tells you that it is on the cusp
of turning around the business with its strategic plan. These plans have
NEVER created value for stockholders! Instead, Luby’s is forced to sell
valuable real estate to fund the business. Luby’s promise in its recent
proxy solicitation letter to “invest appropriately in the right assets
with better return characteristics to ultimately improve our overall
financial results,” should send shudders down the spine of every
stockholder. The Pappas brothers and the incumbent Board have already
invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Luby’s with disastrous
“return characteristics.” Why should stockholders expect anything but a
similar result?
Luby’s letter to you in December 2018: “We are already in the
process of monetizing underperforming restaurant locations, which will
allow us to strengthen our core operations.”
2017: “Proceeds from the closure and sale of excess properties
can be redeployed into future investments with superior return
characteristics.”
2016: “We are committed to making capital investments with
suitable return characteristics”
2009: “After thoroughly evaluating each of our stores’ near
and long-term potential, we are closing 25 stores. This strategic
initiative is designed to stabilize and strengthen our core operations.”
Luby’s incumbent Board states that by continuing management’s strategy
of “re-directing funds” into Luby’s and Fuddruckers, the two restaurant
concepts can thrive. We have already witnessed millions of dollars
generated from property sales get re-directed into Luby’s and
Fuddruckers. This capital has been lost forever. Luby’s accuses Bandera
of being liquidators, but the incumbent board has been slowly
liquidating the Company for years, with no benefit accruing to you and
other owners of the Company. The only thing the Pappas brothers’
“aggressive plan” offers is more of the same.
LUBY’S NEEDS IMPROVED, MORE INDEPENDENT OVERSIGHT
We have assembled a slate of highly qualified nominees to bring new
accountability to Luby’s Board of Directors, and to help drive a capital
allocation strategy that can create shareholder value rather than
continue to destroy it year after year after year. Our slate of nominees
includes:
Senator Phil Gramm – An economics professor at Texas A&M before
serving 24 years in the US Congress. Since leaving public service he has
worked in investment banking and private equity.
Stacy Hock – An accomplished philanthropist, policy activist, and
business owner. She is a Texas gubernatorial appointee as Vice Chair of
the Texas Commission on Next Generation Assessments and Accountability.
Savneet Singh – An entrepreneur who has launched various finance,
software and real estate businesses. He is Interim CEO and President of
Par Technology, a $320 million public company that is one of the world’s
largest providers of restaurant point-of-sale technology.
Jeff Gramm – A fund manager who has served on five public company
boards of directors, including a restaurant company, Morgan’s Foods,
that created tremendous shareholder value through an opportunistic sale
of the business.
These independent-minded leaders are the perfect group of directors to
bring accountability and change to an ineffective Board that badly needs
refreshment. Luby’s December 24th letter to stockholders not
only stated that our nominees were not qualified to justify replacing
any of the Company’s underperforming directors, it questioned whether any
of our nominees were “suited to sit on any public company board.” Do you
want to take advice from Luby’s incumbent directors, who have destroyed
millions of dollars of shareholder value, about who is fit to serve on
the Board of Directors? This is your opportunity to decide for yourself.
If we are elected, our first and only priority will be creating
shareholder value for you.
Our GOLD proxy targets four Luby’s directors for removal: Christopher
Pappas, Harris Pappas, Pappas Restaurants General Counsel Frank
Markantonis, and Luby’s Chairman Gaspir Mir, III. We believe removing
the Pappas Restaurants affiliated directors, as well as the incumbent
Chairman, will best position the new Board for success and a fresh start
in evaluating strategic options for Luby’s.
EVERY SINGLE VOTE COUNTS AND WE ABSOLUTELY NEED YOURS
Christopher and Harris Pappas, and the incumbent Luby’s Board own more
than 38% of the outstanding stock. In order for us to overhaul Luby’s
underperforming Board, we need your vote. The stakes here are high, and
Luby’s is going to tremendous lengths to ensure that the Pappas brothers
do not suffer the humiliation of being voted off their own Board despite
owning such a huge percentage of the stock.
Luby’s has already engaged in nasty personal attacks to distract you
from the incumbent Board’s terrible performance as stewards of your
capital. Our message is simple. Bandera was a supportive Luby’s
shareholder for over ten years. We responsibly engaged with the company
to try to improve the Board of Directors, and to avoid a costly and
distracting proxy fight. When the Company refused to engage in
substantive negotiations with us, we decided to take this important
decision to you, the owners of the Company. If you are as fed up as we
are with the performance of Luby’s and its incumbent Board of Directors,
please force change by voting the GOLD proxy immediately, even if you
previously gave your vote to the Company.
About Bandera Partners
Bandera Partners is a value-oriented hedge fund based in New York.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005646/en/