Fuddruckers : And Longtime Franchisee Unveil A New Home For The 'World's Greatest Hamburgers' Amidst Bustling Casino Row In Robinsonville, MS

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuddruckers and longtime Louisiana-based franchisee, Richard Abadisian, have just unveiled the Texas heritage brand's newest location in Robinsonville, MS, just south of Memphis. Ideally situated at 711 Lucky Lane in Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel, the 2,500-square-foot restaurant brings a dynamic home for the "World's Greatest Hamburgers" to Robinsonville's bustling Casino Row. Unique to the location is daily breakfast service from 6 until 11 am.

This is the fourth Fuddruckers for franchisee Richard Abadisian, celebrating 18 successful years in partnership with the brand. The veteran restaurateur also owns and operates Fuddruckers in New Orleans and Bossier City, LA.

Ideal for a gaming break, business breakfast or lunch on the run, family outings and date nights, the 40-seat restaurant features eclectic décor referencing Fuddruckers' classic, Americana origins.

According to Todd Coutee Chief Operating Office of Luby's, Inc., "We're thrilled to again be teaming up with franchisee Richard Abadisian and to expand the Fuddruckers footprint in Mississippi. We appreciate the warm welcome of Robinsonville and are already feeling lucky in the heart of Casino Row."

Since 1980, Fuddruckers has been obsessed with making the world happier, one great hamburger at a time. Grilled-to-order burgers feature always fresh and never frozen, 100% USDA premium-cut beef with no fillers or additives. Delicious, sesame-topped buns are baked from scratch on-site throughout the day to achieve the perfect combination of crisp crust and melt-in-your-mouth texture.

And while burgers are the signature, the engaging menu offers variety for many tastes with an array of sandwiches, platters and salads. No matter what they choose, customers can customize their meal with a trip to the legendary Build Your Own produce bar, which features fantastic fixings like sun-ripened tomatoes, lettuce, sliced onions, dill pickles, pico de gallo and classic cheese sauce.

About Luby's, Inc.

(NYSE: LUB) operated 125 restaurants nationally as of August 19, 2019: 79 Luby's Cafeterias, 45 Fuddruckers, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant. Luby's is the franchisor for 102 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, and Panama. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 32 sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

