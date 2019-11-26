Luby : 11/26/2019 Luby's Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results 0 11/26/2019 | 09:58am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For additional information contact: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Dennard-Lascar Associates Rick Black / Ken Dennard Investor Relations 713-529-6600 Luby's Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results HOUSTON, TX - November 26, 2019 - Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("Luby's") today announced financial results for its fifty-two week fiscal year 2019 and its twelve-week fourth quarter fiscal 2019, which ended on August 28, 2019. Comparisons in this press release for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 are referred to as "fourth quarter". Comparisons to the fourth quarter fiscal 2018 are to the twelve-week period that ended August 29, 2018. Fiscal Fourth Quarter Summary: Same-store sales decreased 3.7%; total sales decreased 14.9% to $71.4 million due in large part to operating 22 fewer stores.

sales decreased 3.7%; total sales decreased 14.9% to $71.4 million due in large part to operating 22 fewer stores. Net loss was $9.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2018 due primarily to store level profit declines and gains on the sale of assets in the prior year. Chris Pappas, President and CEO, commented, "We are not pleased with our shareholder value, same-store sales, guest traffic results, or corporate overhead. The Special Committee of the Board continues its focus on developing shareholder value initiatives. Operationally, we made strategic personnel changes in fiscal 2019, including appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer, VP of Marketing, and VP of Information Technology. Our whole team is working diligently and we are making progress on our turnaround efforts. Already in fiscal 2020, we have realized improved guest traffic and sales trends. Additionally, we are transitioning portions of our accounting, payroll, operational reporting, and other back-office functions to a leading multi-unit restaurant outsourcing firm. We anticipate completing the transition in the first calendar quarter of 2020 and expect to realize additional cost savings and enhanced capabilities from this transition. "At the restaurant level, our managers and restaurant team members are working hard to maintain and build value by consistently delivering great guest experiences. They are our greatest brand assets, and I applaud their hard work and dedication to showcasing our brand values." 1 Other Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results: Luby's Cafeterias same-store sales decreased 3.2%: guest traffic decreased 1.1% and average spend per guest decreased 2.2%.

same-store sales decreased 3.2%: guest traffic decreased 1.1% and average spend per guest decreased 2.2%. Fuddruckers Restaurants same-store sales decreased 5.5%: guest traffic decreased 3.8% and average spend per guest decreased 1.8%.

same-store sales decreased 5.5%: guest traffic decreased 3.8% and average spend per guest decreased 1.8%. Culinary Contract Services revenues increased to $7.3 million with 31 operating locations at the end of the fourth quarter compared to $6.4 million with 28 operating locations at the end of fiscal 2018.

Franchise revenue was approximately level at $1.6 million in the fourth quarters of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018. We ended fiscal 2019 with a franchise network of 102 locations.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 12.7% compared to the fourth quarter fiscal 2018, resulting from reduced headcount, partially offset by increased marketing and advertising spending.

Loss from continuing operations was $9.1 million, or a loss of $0.30 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $1.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter fiscal 2018.

Store level profit, defined as restaurant sales plus vending revenue less cost of food, payroll and related costs, other operating expenses, and occupancy costs, was $4.9 million, or 7.9% of restaurant sales, in the fourth quarter compared to $8.2 million, or 10.8% of restaurant sales, during the fourth quarter fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to a profit of $0.5 million in fiscal 2018.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $1.2 million, a decrease from $1.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Same-Store Sales Year-Over-Year Comparison Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year 2019(3) 2019(3) 2019(3) 2019(3) 2019(3) (16 weeks vs 16 weeks) (12 weeks vs 12 weeks) (12 weeks vs 12 weeks) (12 weeks vs 12 weeks) (52 weeks vs 52 weeks) Luby's Cafeterias (3.0)% (2.2)% (3.1)% (3.2)% (2.9)% Fuddruckers Restaurants (11.2)% (5.3)% (6.1)% (5.5)% (7.5)% Combo locations (1) (11.1)% (7.1)% (4.8)% (2.5)% (6.8)% Cheeseburger in Paradise (0.6)% (3.1)% (4.4)% (3.6)% (2.9)% Total same-store sales (2) (5.5)% (3.3)% (4.0)% (3.7)% (4.2)% Combo locations consist of a side-by-side Luby's Cafeteria and Fuddruckers Restaurant at one property location. Luby's includes a restaurant's sales results into the same-store sales calculation in the quarter after that store has been open for six complete consecutive quarters. At the end of the fourth quarter, there were 73 Luby's Cafeterias, 38 Fuddruckers Restaurants, 6 Combo locations, and 1 Cheeseburger in Paradise locations that met the definition of same-stores. Q1 2019, Q2 2019, Q3 2019, Q4 2019 and Full Year 2019 same-store sales reflect the year-over-year change in restaurant sales for the locations included in the same-store grouping for each of the comparable periods. 2 Fourth Quarter Total Restaurant Sales: ($ thousands) Restaurant Brand Q4 Q4 Change Change 2019 2018 ($) (%) Luby's Cafeterias $ 42,937 $ 47,216 $ (4,279) (9.1 )% Fuddruckers restaurants 14,331 20,142 (5,811) (28.9 )% Combo locations 4,548 4,667 (119) (2.5 )% Cheeseburger in Paradise 780 3,756 (2,976) (79.2 )% Gift card discount and breakage, net (161) - (161) Total Restaurant Sales $ 62,435 $ 75,781 $ (13,346) (17.6)% Fiscal Year 2019 Summary: Total sales were $323.5 million, including $284.5 million in restaurant sales, compared to total sales of $365.2 million, including $332.5 million in restaurant sales, in fiscal 2018.

Same-store sales decreased 4.2%, including a 2.9% sales decrease at Luby's Cafeterias and a 7.5% sales decrease at Fuddruckers.

sales decreased 4.2%, including a 2.9% sales decrease at Luby's Cafeterias and a 7.5% sales decrease at Fuddruckers. 17 underperforming company-owned restaurants were closed in fiscal 2019 and five company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants transitioned to a franchisee in fiscal 2019. These 22 restaurants accounted for $19.1 million in sales and $2.3 million in store-level loss for the portion of the year that they operated in fiscal 2019 as company-owned restaurants.

company-owned restaurants were closed in fiscal 2019 five company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants transitioned to a franchisee in fiscal 2019. These 22 restaurants accounted for $19.1 million in sales and $2.3 million in store-level loss for the portion of the year that they operated in fiscal 2019 as company-owned restaurants. Culinary contract services revenue increased $6.1 million, or 23.7%, to $31.9 million compared to fiscal 2018. We operated at 31 Culinary contract services locations at the end of fiscal 2019.

Franchise revenue increased $0.3 million, or 5.1%, to $6.7 million compared to fiscal 2018. We ended fiscal 2019 with a franchise network of 102 locations.

Loss from continuing operations was $15.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019, compared to a loss of $33.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in fiscal 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.7 million in fiscal 2019 compared to approximately zero in fiscal 2018.

The company's $45.0 million asset sales program that began in fiscal 2018 has generated $35.9 million in proceeds from the sale of property through the end of fiscal 2019.

The company incurred $4.3 million in restructuring expenses, employee severance, and proxy services in fiscal 2019. These expenses, recorded in Other charges, were included in Selling, general and administrative expenses in previously reported quarters of fiscal 2019.

The company transitioned a total of seven company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants to franchisees since announcing its initiative to pursue a franchisee-centric business model for the Fuddruckers brand. 3 Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures We ended the fourth quarter with net debt (total debt less cash) of $35.9 million, compared to $35.8 million at the end of fiscal 2018. During the fourth quarter, our capital expenditures were $1.2 million, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter fiscal 2018. For the full year, capital expenditures were $4.0 million for fiscal 2019, compared to $13.2 million for fiscal 2018. At the end of the fourth quarter, we had $3.6 million in cash and $101.0 million in total shareholders' equity. Restaurant Counts: August 29, Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2019 August 28, YTD YTD Transfers Luby's Cafeterias(1) 2018 Openings Closings to Franchisee 2019 84 - (5) 79 Fuddruckers Restaurants(1) 60 - (11) (5) 44 Cheeseburger in Paradise 2 - (1) 1 Total 146 - (17) (5) 124 (1) Includes 6 restaurants that are part of Combo locations. Special Committee Update: The Special Committee of the Board, as previously announced, that has been formed with the purpose of establishing a strategic review process to identify, examine, and consider a range of strategic alternatives available to the Company with the objective of maximizing shareholder value, continues its work. Conference Call Luby's will host a conference call on November 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss further its fourth quarter fiscal 2019 results. To access the call live, dial (412) 902-0030 and use the access code 13695072# at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or listen live over the Internet by visiting the events page in the investor relations section of www.lubysinc.com. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through December 6, 2019, and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using the access code 13695072#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 90 days on the "Investors" section of the Company's website. About Luby's Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operated 119 restaurants nationally as of November 26th: 78 Luby's Cafeterias, 40 Fuddruckers, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant. Luby's is the franchisor for 98 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, and Panama. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 32 sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores. This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of these provisions, including the statements 4 under the caption "Outlook" and any other statements regarding scheduled openings of units, scheduled closures of units, sales of assets, expected proceeds from the sale of assets, expected levels of capital expenditures, effects of food commodity costs, anticipated financial results in future periods and expectations of industry conditions. Luby's cautions readers that various factors could cause its actual financial and operational results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made from time-to-time in news releases, reports, proxy statements, registration statements, and other written communications, as well as oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Luby's. The following factors, as well as any other cautionary language included in this press release, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause Luby's actual results to differ materially from the expectations Luby's describes in such forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions; the impact of competition; our operating initiatives; fluctuations in the costs of commodities, including beef, poultry, seafood, dairy, cheese and produce; increases in utility costs, including the costs of natural gas and other energy supplies; changes in the availability and cost of labor; the seasonality of Luby's business; changes in governmental regulations, including changes in minimum wages; the effects of inflation; the availability of credit; unfavorable publicity relating to operations, including publicity concerning food quality, illness or other health concerns or labor relations; the continued service of key management personnel; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Luby's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. 5 Luby's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (12 weeks) (12 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) SALES: Restaurant sales $ 62,435 $ 75,781 $ 284,513 $ 332,518 Culinary contract services 7,278 6,369 31,888 25,782 Franchise revenue 1,563 1,634 6,690 6,365 Vending revenue 87 119 379 531 TOTAL SALES 71,363 83,903 323,470 365,196 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of food 17,775 21,049 79,479 94,238 Payroll and related costs 24,251 28,448 108,509 124,478 Other operating expenses 11,481 13,404 50,886 62,286 Occupancy costs 4,069 4,822 18,133 20,399 Opening costs 6 64 56 554 Cost of culinary contract services 6,230 6,048 28,554 24,161 Cost of franchise operations 783 330 1,633 1,528 Depreciation and amortization 2,946 4,051 13,998 17,453 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,298 9,506 34,179 38,725 Other charges 485 - 4,270 - Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings 2,506 2,200 5,603 8,917 Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment 103 (5,529) (12,832) (5,357) Total costs and expenses 78,933 84,393 332,468 387,382 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (7,570) (490) (8,998) (22,186) Interest income - - 30 12 Interest expense (1,384) (1,112) (5,977) (3,348) Other income (expense), net (3) (20) 195 298 Loss before income taxes and discontinued operations (8,957) (1,622) (14,750) (25,224) Provision for income taxes 123 236 469 7,730 Loss from continuing operations (9,080) (1,858) (15,219) (32,954) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 11 (5) (7) (614) NET LOSS $ (9,069) $ (1,863) $ (15,226) $ (33,568) Loss per share from continuing operations: Basic $ (0.30) $ (0.06) $ (0.51) $ (1.10) Assuming dilution $ (0.30) $ (0.06) $ (0.51) $ (1.10) Loss per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.02) Assuming dilution $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.02) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.30) $ (0.06) $ (0.51) $ (1.12) Assuming dilution $ (0.30) $ (0.06) $ (0.51) $ (1.12) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,965 30,030 29,786 29,901 Assuming dilution 29,965 30,030 29,786 29,901 6 The following table contains information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations expressed as a percentage of sales. Percentages may not total due to rounding. Quarter Ended August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 (12 weeks) (12 weeks) Year Ended August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) Restaurant sales 87.5 % 90.3 % 88.0 % 91.1 % Culinary contract services 10.2 % 7.6 % 9.9 % 7.1 % Franchise revenue 2.2 % 1.9 % 2.1 % 1.7 % Vending revenue 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % TOTAL SALES 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % COSTS AND EXPENSES: (As a percentage of restaurant sales) Cost of food 28.5 % 27.8 % 27.9 % 28.3 % Payroll and related costs 38.8 % 37.5 % 38.1 % 37.4 % Other operating expenses 18.4 % 17.7 % 17.9 % 18.7 % Occupancy costs 6.5 % 6.4 % 6.4 % 6.1 % Vending revenue (0.1)% (0.2)% (0.1)% (0.2)% Store level profit 7.9 % 10.8 % 9.8 % 9.5 % (As a percentage of total sales) Marketing and advertising expenses General and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses LOSS FROM OPERATIONS 1.3 % 0.8 % 1.2 % 1.0 % 10.3 % 10.5 % 9.4 % 9.6 % 11.6 % 11.3 % 10.6 % 10.6 % (10.6)% (0.6)% (2.8)% (6.1)% 7 Luby's, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,640 $ 3,722 Restricted Cash and cash equivalents 9,116 - Trade accounts and other receivables, net 8,852 8,787 Food and supply inventories 3,432 4,022 Prepaid and other assets 2,355 3,219 Total current assets 27,395 19,750 Property held for sale 16,488 19,469 Assets related to discontinued operations 1,813 1,813 Property and equipment, net 121,743 138,287 Intangible assets, net 16,781 18,179 Goodwill 514 555 Other assets 1,266 1,936 Total assets $ 186,000 $ 199,989 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,465 $ 10,457 Liabilities related to discontinued operations 14 14 Credit facility debt - 39,338 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,475 31,755 Total current liabilities 32,954 81,564 Credit facility debt, less current portion 45,439 - Liabilities related to discontinued operations - 16 Other liabilities 6,577 5,781 Total liabilities $ 84,970 $ 87,361 Commitments and Contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.32 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; Shares issued were 30,478,972 and 30,003,642 at August 28, 2019 and August 29, 2018, respectively; Shares outstanding were 29,978,972 and 29,503,642 at August 28, 2019 and August 29, 9,753 9,602 2018, respectively Paid-in capital 34,870 33,872 Retained earnings 61,182 73,929 Less cost of treasury stock, 500,000 shares (4,775) (4,775) Total shareholders' equity 101,030 112,628 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 186,000 $ 199,989 8 Luby's, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (15,226) $ (33,568) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for asset impairments and net loss (gain) on property dispositions (7,229) 3,619 Depreciation and amortization 13,998 17,453 Amortization of debt issuance cost 1,317 534 Share-based compensation expense 1,140 2,144 Deferred tax provision - 8,192 Cash used in operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,000) (1,626) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in trade accounts and other receivables (65) (775) Decrease in food and supply inventories 590 432 Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 1,657 808 Decrease in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (9,312) (7,292) Net cash used in operating activities (13,130) (8,453) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from disposal of assets and property held for sale 21,836 14,191 Insurance proceeds related to property and equipment - 2,070 Purchases of property and equipment (3,987) (13,247) Net cash provided by investing activities 17,849 3,014 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Revolver borrowings 42,300 147,600 Revolver repayments (57,000) (132,000) Debt issuance costs (3,266) (386) Proceeds on term loan 58,400 - Term loan repayments (36,107) (7,079) Tax paid on equity withheld (12) (70) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,315 8,065 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,034 2,626 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,722 1,096 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,756 $ 3,722 Cash paid for: Income taxes $ 470 $ 426 Interest 4,452 2,499 9 Although store level profit, defined as restaurant sales plus vending revenue, less cost of food, payroll and related costs, other operating expenses, and occupancy costs is a non-GAAP measure, we believe its presentation is useful because it explicitly shows the results of our most significant reportable segment. The following table reconciles between store level profit, a non-GAAP measure to loss from continuing operations, a GAAP measure: Quarter Ended August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 (12 weeks) (12 weeks) (In thousands) Year Ended August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 (52 weeks) (52 weeks) (In thousands) Store level profit $ 4,946 $ 8,177 $ 27,885 $ 31,648 Plus: Sales from culinary contract services 7,278 6,369 31,888 25,782 Sales from franchise operations 1,563 1,634 6,690 6,365 Less: Opening costs 6 64 56 554 Cost of culinary contract services 6,230 6,048 28,554 24,161 Cost of franchise operations 783 330 1,633 1,528 Depreciation and amortization 2,946 4,051 13,998 17,453 Selling, general and administrative expenses(a) 8,298 9,506 34,179 38,725 Other charges 485 - 4,270 - Provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings 2,506 2,200 5,603 8,917 Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment 103 (5,529) (12,832) (5,357) Interest income - - (30) (12) Interest expense 1,384 1,112 5,977 3,348 Other income (expense), net 3 20 (195) (298) Provision for income taxes 123 236 469 7,730 Loss from continuing operations $ (9,080) $ (1,858) $ (15,219) $ (32,954) Marketing and advertising expense included in Selling, general and administrative expenses was $0.9 million and $0.6 million for the fourth quarter fiscal 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $3.9 million and $3.5 million for fiscal year 2019 and 2018, respectively. 10 Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization and excluding net gain (loss) on disposing of property and equipment, provision for asset impairments and restaurant closings, other charges, franchise taxes, and non-cash compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented inaccordancewithGAAP. WebelieveAdjustedEBITDA providesusefulinformationtomanagementandinvestors in valuing the Company and evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our results to other competitors. Our management usesAdjusted EBITDAin evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as computed by other companies. These measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute or superior to other GAAP performance measures. ($ thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (12 weeks) (12 weeks) (52 weeks) (52 weeks) Loss from continuing operations $ (9,080) $ (1,858) $ (15,219) $ (32,954) Depreciation and amortization 2,946 4,051 13,998 17,453 123 236 469 7,730 Provision for income taxes Interest expense 1,384 1,112 5,977 3,348 - - (30) (12) Interest income Other charges 485 - 4,270 - Net loss (gain) on disposition of property and 103 (5,529) (12,832) (5,357) equipment Provision for asset impairments and 2,506 2,200 5,603 8,917 restaurant closings Non-cash compensation expense (53) 245 1,140 1,404 Franchise taxes 42 41 205 213 Decrease (Increase) in fair value of derivative - - 88 (701) Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,544) $ 498 $ 3,669 $ 41 11 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Luby's Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 14:57:04 UTC 0 Latest news on LUBY'S, INC. 09:58a LUBY : 11/26/2019 Luby's Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results PU 08:33a LUBY'S : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:01a LUBY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results PR 11/08 LUBY : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Ca.. PR 09/18 FUDDRUCKERS : And Longtime Franchisee Unveil A New Home For The 'World's Greates.. PR 09/11 LUBYS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 09/10 LUBY : Forms Board Special Committee PR 08/21 LUBY : Adds Two New Independent Board Directors AQ 08/20 LUBYS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial S.. AQ 08/01 LUBYS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or P.. AQ