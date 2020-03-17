Luby : 3/17/2020 Luby's Provides COVID-19 Update

For additional information contact: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Dennard Lascar Investor Relations Rick Black / Ken Dennard Investor Relations 713-529-6600

Luby's Provides COVID-19 Update

HOUSTON, TX - March 17, 2020 - Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) ("The Company") announced today that, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, it has temporarily suspended on-premise dining at certain Luby's Cafeterias and Fuddruckers restaurants, including those located in the Houston, Texas and Dallas, Texas markets to comply with applicable local requirements. In addition, certain Fuddruckers restaurants have temporarily suspended on- premise dining and others will suspend on-premise dining in markets where required. In Illinois, two company- owned Fuddruckers restaurants have suspended all operations in accordance with local requirements. The Company will continue to monitor requirements related to COVID-19, and it will periodically re-evaluate and determine when its dining rooms and restaurants will reopen.

The safety, health and well-being of our guests and employees are our highest priority, and we are working diligently throughout our organization to ensure precautionary health measures for everyone and we have taken important steps to elevate our focus beyond our customary high standards of sanitation, cleaning and employee hygiene. The Company is closely reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), as well as local health authorities, to ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep people safe.

Where permitted, both Luby's Cafeterias and certain Fuddruckers restaurants will remain open for carry-out and drive-through orders, as well as delivery via third-party services:

DoorDash.com/ FavorDelivery.com/ GrubHub/ UberEats.comand Waitr.

We are working closely with suppliers on contingency planning for continuous supply and inventory management.

At this time, neither the duration nor scope of the disruption can be predicted, therefore, the negative financial impact to our results cannot be reasonably estimated. We will provide an update during our Q2 FY2020 earnings announcement.

The United States federal government and several state and local governments have declared a State of Emergency and/or closed or partially closed all restaurants. The situation is constantly changing, and we continue to work with our local teams on the operational and business impact.

