Luby : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

11/08/2019 | 08:13pm EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Luby's has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

By Phone:

Dial (412) 902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call.  A replay will be available through December 6, 2019 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID 13695072#.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations pages of Luby's Investor Relations website at http://lubysinc.com/investors/.  Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operated 120 restaurants nationally as of November 8: 78 Luby's Cafeterias, 41 Fuddruckers, and one Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant.  Luby's is the franchisor for 98 Fuddruckers franchise locations across the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, and Panama.  Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service management to 32 sites consisting of healthcare, corporate dining locations, sports stadiums, and sales through retail grocery stores.

For additional information contact:
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
713-529-6600
Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubys-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2019-earnings-release--conference-call-schedule-300955118.html

SOURCE Luby's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
