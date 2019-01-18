Luby : Bandera Partners Issues Letter to Luby's Stockholders

Bandera Partners LLC, a significant stockholder of Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:
LUB) issued the following letter to Luby’s stockholders.
January 18, 2019
Dear Fellow Luby’s Stockholders,
“Just over 10 years ago, when Luby’s was engaged in a tight proxy
contest with an activist investor, the incumbent board instituted some
long overdue governance changes to swing votes back in their favor.
Luby’s incumbent board narrowly won that contest, and the stock has
since fallen over 80% under its watch. Don’t let them fool you twice
with their latest round of promises.
Today, in response to a wave of support for Bandera's irrefutable case
that the Board has grossly underperformed since that last proxy contest,
Luby’s is proposing a new round of changes and sweetened promises,
including swapping in new directors, hand-picked by the underperforming
incumbent board, AFTER the election, with an uncertain timeline. We do
not believe Luby’s stockholders are going to fall for these campaign
tactics for a second time. If stockholders want real and immediate
change to the Luby’s Board, they should vote only the GOLD proxy. If the
newly elected Board wishes to discuss additional board refreshment this
coming year, we will welcome that discussion. Today’s announcement from
Luby’s is simply too little too late.
The incumbent Board has consistently disregarded Luby’s outside
stockholders for the past decade. They are running an aggressive and
expensive campaign that ISS has already called “deceptive.” Why should
anyone trust them to select new directors that will hold management
accountable for its performance? Only a vote on the GOLD proxy card will
elect directors who owe nothing to the incumbent Board that has overseen
this extended period of catastrophic value destruction.”
Sincerely,
Jeff Gramm
Bandera Partners LLC
For assistance on how to vote your GOLD proxy, please contact
InvestorCom at (877) 972-0090 or by email at info@investor-com.com.
Toll Free (877) 972-0090
Banks and Brokers call collect (203)
972-9300
info@investor-com.com
About Bandera Partners
Bandera Partners is a value-oriented hedge fund based in New York.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005407/en/