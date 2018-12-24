Luby : Sends Letter to Shareholders

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) (“Luby’s” or the “Company”) today announced that
it has mailed a letter to shareholders in connection with the Company’s
upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) to be held on
January 25, 2019. The full text of the letter follows.
December 24, 2018
Dear Shareholders,
At our Annual Meeting of Shareholders on January 25, 2019, you will face
a critical decision that will significantly impact the future of your
investment in Luby’s. You will be asked to choose between two vastly
different paths for the Company:
-
Elect the seasoned and highly-qualified nominees put forth by Luby’s,
who collectively possess decades of restaurant industry experience,
and whose 36.8% ownership in the Company ensures the strongest
possible alignment of interests with all shareholders; or
-
Put your investment at risk by electing four nominees hand-picked by
New York-based activist hedge fund Bandera Partners LLC (“Bandera”),
who have almost zero meaningful industry experience and we believe
view the Company as a financial engineering vehicle to further their
own interests at the expense of Luby’s customers and you, the
shareholders.
In making this important decision, we ask you to consider the following:
Change is already underway at Luby’s and the Board is fully focused
on improving the Company’s performance and stock price.
Luby’s Board and management team are in the midst of executing an
aggressive plan to improve our financial results and operating
performance – against the backdrop of strong industry headwinds and a
highly competitive restaurant environment that has challenged many
mature restaurant brands, including ours. This turnaround
strategy includes evaluating multiple ways to lower costs and improve
operations, steps to significantly reduce debt, and the addition of new
voices and perspectives at both the senior management and Board level.
We are continuously taking a hard look at our portfolio of restaurant
locations and have taken decisive action to improve profitability. We
announced an asset sales program of $25 million in April 2018 and
expanded this program up to $45 million in July 2018, with the goal of
strengthening our balance sheet and decreasing our debt. 10
Company-owned property locations were sold in fiscal 2018, generating
$14.8 million in net cash proceeds. 21 underperforming Company-owned
restaurants were closed in fiscal 2018 and nine were closed in fiscal
2017. In recognition of the fact that Luby’s business needs to improve,
CEO Chris Pappas reduced his annual salary to only $1, and committed to
keeping it at that amount until the Company’s turnaround efforts bear
fruit for Luby’s shareholders.
The Luby’s and Fuddruckers brands are highly regarded in the marketplace,
and we believe these brands can thrive and grow over time. In order
to meet the customers where they are, we continued re-directing funds
from a traditional media strategy (TV, radio, billboards, direct mail,
sponsorships) to a digital media strategy (on-line advertising,
geo-fencing, E-club promotions) which allows us to connect and engage
directly with our guests in a more personal and relevant manner. We also
made further improvements to our mobile ordering capabilities at
Fuddruckers and geared up for launching similar capabilities for our
Luby’s cafeteria guests.
In October 2018, we announced the promotion of Benjamin “Todd” Coutee
to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Todd has more than 30
years of restaurant experience. Importantly, he knows this industry and
he knows our Company, our brands and our people extremely well. Todd
also has held several significant leadership roles at Luby’s and
achieved proven results, including in his most recent position as Senior
Vice President of Culinary Contract Services, which has been growing
significantly for the past two years under his watch.
On December 14th, we announced that Luby’s
entered into an $80 million refinancing credit facility with MSD Partners,
providing funding to help reduce the Company’s debt balance as we
continue to aggressively strengthen our financial position.
We recently added Twila Day to our slate of director nominees for the
2019 Annual Meeting, replacing Luby’s General Counsel Peter Tropoli
as a director and thereby further increasing the number of independent
directors. Ms. Day is currently Chief Information Officer of the
Huntsman Corporation, a global chemical manufacturer and marketer.
Previously, she was the National Practice Leader for Technology Services
at Alvarez and Marsal, one of the most highly-respected professional
services firms in the world. Prior to Alvarez, Ms. Day was Chief
Information Officer at SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the global leader
in distributing food products to restaurants.
Luby’s believes that Ms. Day’s extensive leadership experience and broad
technology expertise will be highly valuable as we continue to examine
how to best implement tech solutions across the Company, both to enhance
productivity and improve customer experience.
Your Board and management team have the right restaurant industry,
operational and financial experience needed to successfully turn around
the Company and enhance your investment – and they are aligned with
shareholders’ best interests.
The experience of the current Board has never been more essential
than now as the entire restaurant sector faces challenges driven by
oversaturation in many markets and a fundamental evolution in the way
consumers think about dining.
Importantly, Luby’s leadership has successfully steered the Company
through previous difficult periods in the restaurant industry cycle
– most notably when CEO and Director Chris Pappas and Director Harris
Pappas took over Luby’s in 2000 and in 2008 following the global
financial crisis. In each case, the Company was able to streamline
operations, reduce its store count and debt – and ultimately improve
financial results and Luby’s stock price. This expertise will be
essential as Luby’s continues to manage through the current downturn in
the industry cycle – and ultimately establish a foundation for future
profitability.
CEO and Director Chris Pappas and Director Harris Pappas have the
strongest possible incentive to create shareholder value. They
beneficially own together approximately 36.8% of the Company’s stock –
meaning they have more skin in the game than anyone, and more than three
and a half times as much at stake as Bandera and its nominees – none of
whom have meaningfully acquired any Company shares other than what Jeff
Gramm holds through his fund.
The best path to unlocking the value of Luby’s assets is to execute
against the Board’s turnaround plan, improve results and enhance the
stock price.
In spite of what Bandera might believe, the value of Luby’s is more
than just its owned real estate – the Company’s restaurant operations
and brands have significant value as well.
As stated above, we are already in the process of monetizing
underperforming restaurant locations, which will allow us to strengthen
our core operations and invest appropriately in the right assets with
better return characteristics to ultimately improve our overall
financial results.
Further, the value of the Luby’s brands cannot be discounted. According
to a recent survey by a major industry trade publication, Nation’s
Restaurant News, the Luby’s Restaurant brand ranks in the top 20
nationally in brand loyalty, based on the percentage of customers who
“visit because of a real desire to experience the brand, as opposed to
convenience.” In the same survey Fuddruckers was ranked by consumers in
the top 10 for taste, with 82% rating the chain “best in class” or
“above average” for taste. Notably, highly popular and fast-growing
chains like In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread were among the
winners.1
We believe the value of the entire Luby’s enterprise is worth
meaningfully more than where the stock is currently trading. In our
view, taking drastic steps to “monetize” only the Company’s real estate
now, or otherwise break up the Company’s assets, would be tantamount to
“selling at the bottom.”
Luby’s Board and management team have shown in the past the ability to
execute against a strategic plan, manage through industry headwinds and
deliver improved results. We are always open to all strategic options to
maximize shareholder value, but believe that taking a short-term view
would not be in the best long-term interest of shareholders.
Bandera’s pattern of confusing and concerning behavior throughout its
engagement with Luby’s calls into question whether Bandera principal
Jeff Gramm – or anyone nominated by him – is suited to sit on any public
company board.
Bandera approached Luby’s only nine days before the deadline for
nominating directors and demanded three seats on the Board, threatening
to launch a proxy fight if its demands were not met. As a courtesy
to them, Luby’s extended the nomination deadline to consider Bandera’s
demands. Bandera demanded the appointment of Mr. Jeff Gramm,
Senator Phil Gramm, and Mr. Timothy Brog, a close business associate of
Mr. Gramm’s, to the Board while setting the size of the Board at nine
directors. To be clear, this meant that Bandera was demanding a third of
the seats on the Luby’s Board. Notwithstanding our extension, Bandera
gave us only roughly 48 hours to agree to their demands.
A public company board cannot responsibly make decisions blindly on
such a tight timeframe – especially when it comes to director nominees
who most of our Board members have never met. The Board requested to
interview two of Bandera’s nominees – Savneet Singh and Brian Wright –
but Bandera then illogically insisted there must be first “a settlement
agreement in place” and “then Luby’s and Bandera can agree to have
specific nominees interviewed […] to fill the number of seats that the
settlement agreement provides.” Just as Luby’s wouldn’t agree to hire
any employee without first interviewing the candidate, the Board would
not agree to appoint directors without interviewing them first and
assessing their suitability. Following a similar pattern as with Mr.
Brog, Mr. Wright was ultimately left off Bandera’s slate. No explanation
was given for either removal.
Bandera’s conduct indicates that they fundamentally do not understand
the duties and responsibilities of a public company board. The Board
carefully considers any potential nominees, and there is a process in
place to vet and interview such nominees. Agreeing to put candidates on
the Board before the Board has even interviewed them would be tantamount
to a breach of the Board’s fiduciary duties to shareholders.
Bandera’s nominees do not have the appropriate skillsets, experience
or track records to justify replacing Luby’s highly-qualified directors.
It is important to note that the nominees put forward by Bandera do
not possess meaningful restaurant operating experience. So far the
full extent of a “plan” for the Company offered up by Bandera could fit
on a Fuddruckers napkin. Taken together, this information is highly
troubling as it suggests that if given Board representation Bandera will
likely push for liquidating the Company or selling off its real estate
assets – a path we fully believe would short change Luby’s shareholders,
employees and customers.
Jeff Gramm previously wrote a book on shareholder activism: Dear
Chairman: Boardroom Battles and the Rise of Shareholder Activism. But
writing this book – predominately a compilation of open letters authored
by well-known hedge funds – does not qualify Jeff Gramm as an expert in
creating shareholder value. As he himself states in the book, “Over
time, I’ve learned I’m much better suited to finding good investment
ideas than managing activist interventions or serving on corporate
boards.”2 We couldn’t agree more.
Notably, the entire slate of four directors nominated by Bandera have
close ties to the Gramm family, starting with Senator Phil Gramm, his
father. For this reason, we find it hard to believe Bandera’s claims
that its nominees, if elected, would act as truly independent Board
members, unbeholden to Bandera and its principal Jeff Gramm.
We believe that electing our proposed slate of highly-qualified nominees
for the Luby’s Board is the best choice to maximize the value of your
investment in Luby’s and improve the Company’s share price.
Luby’s current Board and management team are successfully executing
against a strategic plan designed to build long-term value for all our
shareholders, and we are deeply aligned with your best interests.
In stark contrast, the activist investor nominees possess virtually
no restaurant operating experience, raising the question: who do you
want charting the strategic course of Luby’s – seasoned executives who
have successfully navigated through these waters before, or a group led
by an academic and book author who wants to test out his theories with
your investment?
|
VOTE FOR YOUR BOARD’S NOMINEES ON THE WHITE
PROXY CARD TODAY
|
DO NOT SIGN ANY GOLD PROXY CARD
SENT TO YOU BY BANDERA PARTNERS
Sincerely,
The Board of Directors of Luby’s, Inc.
|
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
|
VOTE FOR THE LUBY’S NOMINEES ON
THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY
If you have any questions or require any assistance with respect to
voting your shares, please contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Morrow
Sodali:
|
509 Madison Avenue, Suite 1206
|
New York, NY 10022
|
|
Toll Free: (800) 662-5200
|
Direct: (203) 658-9400
|
E-mail: lub@morrowsodali.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This letter may contain statements that are “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended. All statements contained in this letter, other than statements
of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of
these provisions, including the statements under the caption “Outlook”
and any other statements regarding scheduled openings of units,
scheduled closures of units, sales of assets, expected proceeds from the
sale of assets, expected levels of capital expenditures, effects of food
commodity costs, anticipated financial results in future periods and
expectations of industry conditions. Luby’s cautions readers that
various factors could cause its actual financial and operational results
to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements
made from time-to-time in news releases, reports, proxy statements,
registration statements, and other written communications, as well as
oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Luby’s. The
following factors, as well as any other cautionary language included in
this letter, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that
may cause Luby’s actual results to differ materially from the
expectations Luby’s describes in such forward-looking statements:
general business and economic conditions; the impact of competition; our
operating initiatives; fluctuations in the costs of commodities,
including beef, poultry, seafood, dairy, cheese and produce; increases
in utility costs, including the costs of natural gas and other energy
supplies; changes in the availability and cost of labor; the seasonality
of Luby’s business; changes in governmental regulations, including
changes in minimum wages; the effects of inflation; the availability of
credit; unfavorable publicity relating to operations, including
publicity concerning food quality, illness or other health concerns or
labor relations; the continued service of key management personnel; and
other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Luby’s annual reports on Form
10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to
update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors
that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are
expressly required to do so by law.
About Luby’s
Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) operates 142 restaurants nationally: 82 Luby’s
Cafeterias, 58 Fuddruckers, and 1 Cheeseburger in Paradise. The Company
is also the franchisor for 103 Fuddruckers franchise locations across
the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Mexico, Panama, and
Colombia. Luby's Culinary Contract Services provides food service
management to 30 sites consisting of healthcare, higher education, sport
stadiums, and corporate dining locations.
|
1
|
|
“Top brands ranked by customer loyalty" Consumer Picks 2018,
Nation's Restaurant News, 2018.
|
2
|
|
Gramm, Jeff. “Introduction.” Dear Chairman: Boardroom Battles and
the Rise of Shareholder Activism, Harper Business, 2016, p. XIX.
|
|
|
