Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Luckin Coffee ADR A    LKNCY

LUCKIN COFFEE ADR A

(LKNCY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. lawmaker seeks to ban Chinese firms from U.S. capital markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 02:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing

By Alexandra Alper

A top senator is preparing a bill to ban Chinese companies from U.S. capital markets if they engage in spying, human rights abuse or support China's military, threatening a financial blow as tensions mount over COVID-19 and Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong.

Republican Marco Rubio, a prominent China hardliner, said he plans to unveil the legislation in the coming weeks after the U.S. Department of Defense released a list of 20 companies that it alleges are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

"The Chinese Communist Party's exploitation of U.S. capital markets is a clear and ongoing risk to U.S. economic and national security that must be addressed," Rubio said in a statement to Reuters.

"In the coming weeks, I will be introducing legislation to ban these companies from operating in U.S. capital markets and make clear to the Communist Party that they will no longer be able to exploit our financial system," he added.

The bill will also target companies that support Chinese industrial policy, according to Rubio, who spearheaded successful anti-China initiatives including legislation to sanction Beijing for its repression of Uighur minorities.

The move by Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, comes as relations between Washington and Beijing have soured over China's crackdown on Hong Kong via a national security law and the origins of the coronavirus, which has killed over 125,000 Americans.

On Monday, the United States began eliminating Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law, halting defense exports and restricting the territory's access to advanced technology as retaliation for the move.

Roger Robinson, a former White House official who supports curbing Chinese access to U.S. investors, said 13 of the 20 companies designated by the Defense Department last week as Chinese-military-backed have a presence in U.S. capital markets.

"The list of PLA-affiliated Chinese enterprises released by the Pentagon is symptomatic of the broader challenge represented by Chinese companies in our capital markets from an investor protection, national security and human rights perspective," said Robinson, referring to the People's Liberation Army.

China hardliners in Washington have already targeted China's access to U.S. capital markets as a pressure point, succeeding in halting plans by federal pension fund administrators to allow a $40 billion fund to track an index that includes controversial Chinese companies.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump tasked a team with studying U.S.-listed Chinese companies to better protect American investors after China's Luckin Coffee, which trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange, said employees fabricated millions in sales.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LUCKIN COFFEE ADR A
02:27pU.S. lawmaker seeks to ban Chinese firms from U.S. capital markets
RE
10:08aSKY SOLAR : SDNY Decision Shows The PSLRA's Protections Remain Strong For Chines..
AQ
08:58aLUCKIN COFFEE A : Announces the Substantial Completion of the Internal Investiga..
AQ
08:29aLuckin Coffee winds up internal probe ahead of vote on chairman removal
RE
06/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Chesapeake, Boeing, Amazon.com
06/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/28Chinese companies take record 50% of global equity raising in first half of 2..
RE
06/27Wirecard Scandal Puts Spotlight on Auditor Ernst & Young -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 741 M - -
Net income 2019 -339 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,50x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
EV / Sales 2018
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 17 247
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE ADR A
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee ADR A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCKIN COFFEE ADR A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,60 $
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Spread / Highest target 2 183%
Spread / Average Target 1 471%
Spread / Lowest Target 758%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Yi Guo Chief Executive Officer, Director & Senior VP
Zheng Yao Lu Chairman
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Hui Li Director
Er Hai Liu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE ADR A-94.08%590
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.05%32 443
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.81%29 063
SYSCO CORPORATION-36.10%27 746
TESCO PLC-10.62%27 496
KROGER16.76%26 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group