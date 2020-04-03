Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luckin Coffee Inc.    LK

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

Federman & Sherwood announces that on April 2, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is (i) May 17, 2019 through April 2, 2020, inclusive; (ii) or traceable to Luckin Coffee Inc.’s (“Company”) public offering of ADSs conducted on or around May 17, 2019 (the "IPO"); and/or (iii) in or traceable to the Company's public offering of American depositary share (“ADS”) conducted on or around January 10, 2020 (the "2020 Offering").

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-luckin-coffee-inc/.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Luckin Coffee Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Monday, April 13, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
02:02pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
12:31pLUCKIN COFFEE : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc.
PR
11:28aLUCKIN UPDATE : Rosen, A Top Ranked Law Firm, Files First Expanded Class Action ..
PR
11:01aEXPANDED CLASS DEFINITION : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of ..
BU
07:54aLUCKIN COFFEE : China probes alleged fraud at Luckin Coffee, banks review IPO wo..
RE
06:30aLuckin Coffee's journey from hot startup to $5billion share wipeout
RE
05:49aLUCKIN COFFEE : Stocks of China's Luckin coffee plummet after alleged fake sales..
AQ
02:00aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
04/02HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Expanded Alleged Fraudulent Period
PR
04/02 EXPANDED CLASS DEFINITION : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 -323 M
Net income 2019 -333 M
Finance 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,85x
P/E ratio 2020 -40,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 620 M
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 44,53  $
Last Close Price 6,40  $
Spread / Highest target 731%
Spread / Average Target 596%
Spread / Lowest Target 266%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Ya Qian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhengyao LU Chairman
Jian Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jin Yi Guo Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.-83.74%6 883
TESCO PLC-14.26%27 732
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.93%27 101
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.07%25 309
KROGER9.00%23 735
SYSCO CORPORATION-51.73%23 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group