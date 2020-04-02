Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luckin Coffee Inc.    LK

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMPORTANT ALERT: Labaton Sucharow – Leading Shareholder Rights Firm -- Announces it is Investigating New Claims Against Luckin Coffee Inc. and Strongly Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:13am EDT

Labaton Sucharow LLP, a leading, award winning investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Luckin Coffee, Inc. (Ticker: LK) resulting from allegations that Luckin Coffee may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Luckin Coffee purported to be China's second largest and fastest-growing coffee network, in terms of number of stores and cups of coffee sold. According to its public filings, Luckin Coffee pioneered a technology-driven new retail model to provide coffee, tea and other products with high quality, high affordability and high convenience to customers.

Today, April 2, 2020, a Special Committee brought to the attention of Luckin Coffee’s Board information indicating that, beginning in the second quarter of 2019, Mr. Jian Liu, the chief operating officer and a director of the Company, and several employees reporting to him, had engaged in certain misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions. The Special Committee recommended certain interim remedial measures, including the suspension of Mr. Jian Liu and such employees implicated in the misconduct and the suspension and termination of contracts and dealings with the parties involved in the identified fabricated transactions. The Board accepted the Special Committee’s recommendations and implemented them with respect to the currently identified individuals and parties involved in the fabricated transactions. The information identified at this preliminary stage of the internal investigation indicates that the aggregate sales amount associated with the fabricated transactions from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to around RMB2.2 billion or approximately $300ml USD.

On this news, Luckin Coffee stock plummeted 84% in pre-market trading.

If you are a shareholder or option holder that suffered losses in Luckin Coffee, and wish to participate in a potential action, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
10:13aIMPORTANT ALERT : Labaton Sucharow – Leading Shareholder Rights Firm -- An..
BU
09:52aLUCKIN COFFEE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Luckin Coffee Inc. Investo..
BU
09:01aLuckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provid..
GL
04/01LUCKIN COFFEE : LK SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Remind..
BU
03/31LK LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Luckin Coffee Inc. Invest..
PR
03/27Luckin Coffee Announces Appointments of Two Independent Directors
GL
03/21LUCKIN COFFEE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Luckin Coffee Inc. Investo..
BU
03/20LUCKIN COFFEE : LK SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifi..
BU
03/20LUCKIN COFFEE INVESTOR DEADLINE ALER : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors..
BU
03/09LUCKIN COFFEE : LK SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifi..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 742 M
EBIT 2019 -323 M
Net income 2019 -333 M
Finance 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -170x
EV / Sales2019 8,38x
EV / Sales2020 3,07x
Capitalization 6 883 M
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,96  $
Last Close Price 27,19  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Ya Qian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhengyao LU Chairman
Jian Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jin Yi Guo Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.-33.44%6 883
TESCO PLC-12.46%27 732
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.93%27 101
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.03%25 309
KROGER5.21%23 735
SYSCO CORPORATION-51.05%23 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group