Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Luckin Coffee Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 13

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LK) securities during the period from November 13, 2019 through January 31, 2020. Investors have until April 13, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Luckin failed to disclose that: (i) certain of the Company’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; and (ii) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable.

On January 31, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging that Luckin “had evolved into a fraud by fabricating financial and operating numbers starting in [the] 3rd quarter 2019.” Among other allegations, Muddy Waters claims that the “[n]umber of items per store per day was inflated by at least 69% in 2019 3Q and 88% in 2019 4Q” and that “Luckin inflated its net selling price per item by at least RMB 1.23 or 12.3%.”

On this news, the price of Luckin ADRs fell $3.91, or 10.7%, to close at $32.49 per ADR on January 31, 2020.

