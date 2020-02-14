LK LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Luckin Coffee Inc.

Log in
02/14/2020 | 11:00am EST

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LK) between November 13, 2019, and January 31, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Luckin securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Luckin Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from other products were inflated; (ii) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 31, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published an anonymous report alleging that Luckin had fabricated certain of the Company’s financial performance metrics, beginning in the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (the Muddy Waters Report). The Muddy Waters Report purported to cite smoking gun evidence, including, inter alia, thousands of hours of store video, thousands of customer receipts, and diligent monitoring of the Company’s mobile application metrics, which allegedly showed that, since 3Q19, Luckin had inflated its per-store per-day sales figures, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from other products.

On this news, Luckin’s American depositary share (ADS) price fell $3.91 per share, or 10.74%, to close at $32.49 per share on January 31, 2020.

If you purchased LK securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/luckincoffeeinc-lk-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-251/apply or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 741 M
EBIT 2019 -324 M
Net income 2019 -333 M
Finance 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -35,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -250x
EV / Sales2019 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 9 607 M
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,96  $
Last Close Price 37,95  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Ya Qian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhengyao LU Chairman
Jian Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jin Yi Guo Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.-3.58%9 607
SYSCO CORPORATION-9.45%39 638
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED18.58%36 209
TESCO PLC-1.21%32 044
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.31%26 829
KROGER-1.03%22 921
