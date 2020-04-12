Log in
LUCKIN COFFEE : INVESTIGATION -- Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Investigation on Behalf of Shareholders of Luckin Coffee Inc. - LK

04/12/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NasdaqGS: LK).

The investigation concerns whether Luckin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On April 2, 2020, the Company disclosed that it is investigating reports that senior executives and employees fabricated transactions totaling 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million) and, as a result, investors could not rely on its previous financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

On this news, the price of Luckin's shares plummeted over 80%

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-lk/  

Shareholders who purchased shares in this company are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

