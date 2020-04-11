Log in
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LK)
LUCKIN COFFEE Monday Lead Plaintiff Deadline for ADS, Options, and Derivatives Purchasers

04/11/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2020) - Thornton Law Firm LLP alerts investors who purchased Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) securities from May 17, 2019 through April 6, 2020 that an expanded class action lawsuit has been filed and the registration deadline to be a lead plaintiff is Monday, April 13. Investors who purchased at least $250,000USD in Luckin securities (including ADS, options, or derivatives) should visit https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK to submit their information. Shareholders may also email shareholder@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. Investors from anywhere in the world are encouraged to contact Thornton Law Firm, including from outside the USA.

The deadline for LK investors to submit lead plaintiff applications is April 13, 2020. There is no minimum number of shares required to be a class member, and investors do not need to apply to be a lead plaintiff to be a member of the class.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK

On April 2, 2020, Luckin announced that it was suspending its Chief Operating Officer and several other employees for misconduct related to the fabrication of sales or transactions. In a press release, Luckin announced that it was forming a special committee of the Board of Directors to oversee an internal investigation into certain issues raised to the Board's attention during the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's press release stated: "The information identified at this preliminary stage of the Internal Investigation indicates that the aggregate sales amount associated with the fabricated transactions from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to around RMB 2.2 billion. Certain costs and expenses were also substantially inflated by fabricated transactions during this period." The Company also stated: "As a result, investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previous financial statements and earning releases for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and the two quarters starting April 1, 2019 and ended September 30, 2019…."

Investors who purchased at least $250,000USD in Luckin securities (including ADS, options, or derivatives) should visit https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK to submit their information. Shareholders may also contact Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917. Investors from anywhere in the world are encouraged to contact Thornton Law Firm, including from outside the USA.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
State Street Financial Center
1 Lincoln Street
Boston, MA 02111

www.tenlaw.com/cases/LK

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54349


© Newsfilecorp 2020
