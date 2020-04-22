Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luckin Coffee Inc.    LK

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Loan defaults, NPLs rise as virus hits Chinese economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 01:50am EDT
Surveillance cameras are seen outside the CBIRC building in Beijing

China's loan defaults, repayment delays and bad loans all rose in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak triggered unprecedented economic challenges, officials at the banking and insurance regulator said on Wednesday.

The sector's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio climbed in the first quarter to 2.04%, and it will continue to rise at a moderate pace in the second quarter, said Xiao Yuanqi, chief risk officer at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

"The coronavirus has brought unprecedented shocks to China's economic and social development," Huang Hong, a vice chairman of the CBIRC, told a news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xiao said more than 450 billion yuan worth of bad loans were settled in the first quarter, up 81 billion yuan from the same period last year.

But the banking sector still maintains a "strong ability" to resist risks, he added.

China's economy shrank an unprecedented 6.8% in the first quarter, as stringent lockdown measures and shop closures wreak havoc on business activities and consumer spending.

Many analysts believe bad debt levels at Chinese banks are much higher than reported.

Huang said the banking sector deferred principle and interest payments on about 880 billion yuan ($124.21 billion) of loans extended to small and micro enterprises, a vulnerable group hardest-hit during the crisis, from Jan. 25 to end-March.

Loans to the SMEs grew particularly fast in the first quarter, with their outstanding amount at 12.55 trillion yuan by end-March, up a robust 25.93% year on year.

Total coronavirus-related new loan issuance in the first quarter was more than 2.5 trillion yuan ($352.87 billion), he said.

The economic fallout has also weighed on Chinese insurers, as their revenue growth slumped from historic levels, while their investment returns were hampered by volatility in global capital markets, Huang said.

Their first-quarter insurance premium grew just 2.3% to 1.67 trillion yuan, while insurance payout reached 301.9 billion yuan.

But the sector's liquidity conditions are stable thanks to structural changes, which will help counter shocks, Huang added.

Cao Yu, vice chairman of the CBIRC, said the regulator will also step up clear-up efforts on problematic smaller banks, while accelerating reform and consolidation of China's more than 4,000 small and medium-sized banks.

"The impact on small and medium-sized banks are also relatively obvious," he said. "This year, you will see that the reform and restructuring of small and medium-sized banks will be more intensive, especially in the field of market-oriented restructuring."

The officials also reiterated the regulator's tough stance on financial fraud, illegal funds into real estate and client data leaks. Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee's fraudulent financial reporting serves as a lesson and the CBIRC will support serious punishment by relevant departments, Cao said.

Chinese banks' exposure to Luckin is small, and they have been guided to step up risk monitoring and loan management, he said.

Over 10 foreign and domestic insurers are involved in its insurance claim over a directors' and officers' (D&O) liability insurance worth $25 million, which it purchased before going public to cover compensation costs after it admitted that its sales figures had been fabricated, he said, but Luckin's request is still under investigation as the case remains "complex".

($1 = 7.0847 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Cheng Leng; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
01:50aLoan defaults, NPLs rise as virus hits Chinese economy
RE
04/15China unicorns' valuations slide as virus-fearing investors seek early exits
RE
04/13LUCKIN COFFEE Lead Plaintiff Deadline TODAY for ADS, Options, and Derivatives..
NE
04/12LUCKIN COFFEE : INVESTIGATION -- Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Investigation on Be..
PR
04/12BARBUTO & JOHANSSON LITIGATION UPDAT : Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) Trade Halt Con..
AQ
04/11LUCKIN COFFEE Monday Lead Plaintiff Deadline for ADS, Options, and Derivative..
NE
04/11MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Cla..
BU
04/10LUCKIN COFFEE : INVESTIGATION -- Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Investigation on Be..
BU
04/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Sued f..
BU
04/10MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 739 M
EBIT 2019 -322 M
Net income 2019 -337 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -31,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 1 111 M
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,87  $
Last Close Price 4,39  $
Spread / Highest target 1 112%
Spread / Average Target 740%
Spread / Lowest Target 356%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Ya Qian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhengyao LU Chairman
Jian Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jin Yi Guo Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.0.00%1 111
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.35%29 956
TESCO PLC-8.50%28 973
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.37%25 993
SYSCO CORPORATION-42.60%25 583
KROGER10.97%24 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group