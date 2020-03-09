Luckin Coffee : LK SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Luckin Coffee Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Log in
03/09/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: LK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Luckin securities between November 13, 2019 and January 31, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lk.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; (2) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 31, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published an anonymous report alleging that Luckin had fabricated certain of the Company’s financial performance metrics, beginning in the third quarter of 2019 (“3Q19”) (the “Muddy Waters Report”). The Muddy Waters Report purported to cite “smoking gun evidence,” including, inter alia, thousands of hours of store video, thousands of customer receipts, and diligent monitoring of the Company’s mobile application metrics, which allegedly showed that, since 3Q19, Luckin had inflated its per-store per-day sales figures, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from “other products.” Following this news, Luckin’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $3.91 per share, or 10.74%, to close at $32.49 per share on January 31, 2020.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lk or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Luckin you have until April 13, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 742 M
EBIT 2019 -323 M
Net income 2019 -333 M
Finance 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -34,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -237x
EV / Sales2019 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,47x
Capitalization 9 604 M
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 45,96  $
Last Close Price 37,94  $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Ya Qian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhengyao LU Chairman
Jian Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jin Yi Guo Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.-3.61%9 604
SYSCO CORPORATION-21.73%34 045
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.09%31 737
TESCO PLC-5.72%30 506
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.53%27 734
KROGER10.52%25 248
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group