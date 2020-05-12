Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luckin Coffee Inc.    LK

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Luckin Coffee : sacks CEO, COO for alleged fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:37pm EDT
A Luckin Coffee logo is seen at a closed store in Beijing

Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc fired its chief executive and chief operating officers following an internal probe on fabrication of annual sales numbers, the company said on Tuesday.

Luckin, a major rival to Starbucks in China, revealed in April that much of its 2019 sales of about 2.2 billion yuan ($310.77 million) were fabricated by its COO and other employees, who had been suspended while the company carried out its investigation.

Jenny Zhiya Qian and Jian Liu, who were CEO and COO respectively, will also exit the company's board.

The embattled coffee chain said it has been cooperating with and responding to inquiries from regulatory agencies in both the United States and China, who began an investigation into the company last month.

Meanwhile, Luckin's chairman, Charles Zhengyao Lu, and Qian handed over shares in the coffee chain to lenders after a company controlled by Lu's family defaulted on a $518 million margin loan.

Qian, who has led the company since November 2017, was also chief operating officer for ride-hailing service provider UCAR Inc and auto rental company CAR Inc, both founded by Lu.

Liu, who became COO in May 2018, has also held senior roles in UCAR and CAR.

Qian and Liu could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Luckin's shares slumped more than 80% on April 2, the day the probe was revealed, bringing their loss to 90% this year, and leading to a halt in trade since April 7.

The company said Jinyi Guo, a board director and a senior vice president, will take the top job on an interim basis.

Wenbao Cao and Gang Wu, in charge of store operations and customer service, and strategic partnerships teams respectively at Luckin, have been appointed to the board, replacing Qian and Liu.

Founded in June 2017, Luckin's IPO had attracted several prominent U.S. investors, including hedge funds.

The company has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced it to temporarily close about 200 coffee shops in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the outbreak, as well as many in other cities.

Shortly after the company admitted the fraud and as stores began to reopen, consumers installed the Luckin app on their phones and rushed to claim a free drink the company offers for downloading the app, worried the chain might collapse.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -18.40% 4.39 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
12:38pLUCKIN COFFEE : sacks CEO, COO for alleged fraud
RE
12:37pLUCKIN COFFEE : sacks CEO, COO for alleged fraud
RE
11:11aLuckin Coffee Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Senior Management
GL
05/08KINGSOFT : China's Kingsoft sees stock pop in U.S. market debut
RE
05/08KINGSOFT : IPO raises $510 million, in first China IPO in U.S. since virus outbr..
RE
05/08KINGSOFT : IPO raises $510 million, in first China IPO in U.S. since virus outbr..
RE
05/05China's Kingsoft sets terms for U.S. listing, first major IPO since coronavir..
RE
05/01LUCKIN COFFEE : Scandal-hit Luckin Coffee's technology head resigns - WSJ
RE
04/29LUCKIN COFFEE : U.S. SEC investigates Luckin Coffee over accounting scandal - WS..
RE
04/23Luckin Coffee Received Notification from Mr. Thomas P. Meier of his Resignati..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 739 M
EBIT 2019 -322 M
Net income 2019 -337 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -39,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 1 111 M
Chart LUCKIN COFFEE INC.
Duration : Period :
Luckin Coffee Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 36,87  $
Last Close Price 4,39  $
Spread / Highest target 1 112%
Spread / Average Target 740%
Spread / Lowest Target 356%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Ya Qian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Zhengyao LU Chairman
Jian Liu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Jin Yi Guo Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.0.00%1 111
TESCO PLC-6.70%28 602
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.36%28 365
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.28%26 877
SYSCO CORPORATION-39.56%26 244
KROGER16.35%26 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group