Luckin Coffee Inc has fired its chief executive and chief operating officers following an internal probe on fabrication of annual sales numbers, the Chinese coffee chain said https://bit.ly/3cD4jLC in a filing on Tuesday.

The company has appointed Jinyi Guo, a board director and a senior vice president, as its acting chief executive officer.

