LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/23 08:56:36 am
2.61 USD   -17.92%
Luckin gets another de-listing notice from Nasdaq

06/23/2020 | 08:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A cup of 'Luckin Coffee,' coffee is poured during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York

Luckin Coffee Inc disclosed on Tuesday it received a de-listing notice from the Nasdaq Inc last week after the Chinese coffee chain failed to file its annual report.

The company said in a regulatory filing it has not been able to file the report due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and as it awaits for the result of an internal investigation on an executive fabricating annual sales. (https://bit.ly/3fQOMsZ)

The U.S. stock exchange had in May issued a notice to Luckin, citing concerns raised by the fabricated transactions and the company's failure to disclose material information.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -16.75% 3.18 Delayed Quote.-91.92%
NASDAQ 0.74% 119.71 Delayed Quote.11.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 10056.474777 Delayed Quote.12.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 740 M - -
Net income 2019 -339 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 805 M 805 M -
EV / Sales 2018
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 17 247
Free-Float 34,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,60 $
Last Close Price 3,18 $
Spread / Highest target 1 573%
Spread / Average Target 1 051%
Spread / Lowest Target 529%
Managers
NameTitle
Jin Yi Guo Chief Executive Officer, Director & Senior VP
Charles Zhengyao LU Chairman
Reinout Hendrik Schakel Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Hui Li Director
Er Hai Liu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUCKIN COFFEE INC.-91.92%805
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.38%31 891
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.80%28 540
TESCO PLC-8.66%28 238
SYSCO CORPORATION-35.70%27 919
KROGER10.62%25 213
