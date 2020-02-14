Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 13, 2019 and January 31, 2020. Luckin Coffee engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, on November 13, 2019, Luckin issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for 3Q19, which highlighted positive increases in average monthly total items, total net revenues, and store level operating profit. However, on January 31, 2020, Muddy Waters reported that Luckin had fabricated several financial figures based on a review of thousands of store videos and receipts. Then, on February 12, 2020, J Capital, a China-focused investment research firm, published a detailed report supporting the findings in the Muddy Waters Report. On this news, the stock price fell to $32.49 per share, representing a 35%­­ decline from its class period high of ­­­ $50.02 per share.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Shareholders Have Legal Options

