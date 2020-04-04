The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

Shareholders with $50,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 13, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LK): (1) securities between May 17, 2019 and April 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"); (2) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around May 17, 2019 (the "IPO"); and/or (3) ADSs pursuant or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering of ADSs conducted on or around January 10, 2020 (the "2020 Offering").

On January 31, 2020, Muddy Waters Research (“Muddy Waters”) published an anonymous report alleging that Luckin “had evolved into a fraud by fabricating financial and operating numbers starting in [the] 3rd quarter 2019.” Among other allegations, Muddy Waters claims that the “[n]umber of items per store per day was inflated by at least 69% in 2019 3Q and 88% in 2019 4Q” and that “Luckin inflated its net selling price per item by at least RMB 1.23 or 12.3%.”

On this news, Luckin’s share price fell $3.91, or nearly 11%, to close at $32.49 per share on January 31, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 2, 2020, before the market opened, Luckin disclosed that "beginning in the second quarter of 2019, Mr. Jian Liu, the chief operating officer and a director of the Company, and several employees reporting to him, had engaged in certain misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions." The Company further revealed that "the aggregate sales amount associated with the fabricated transactions from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to around RMB2.2 billion." As a result, the COO was suspended, and Luckin stated that previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $19.80, or over 75%, to close at $6.40 per share on April 2, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; (2) that Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable and would likely require restatement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Luckin’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Luckin securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 13, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

