MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Luckin Coffee Inc.    LK

LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

(LK)
UPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/02/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities (1) from May 17, 2019 through April 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"); (2) in or traceable to the Company's public offering of ADSs conducted on or around May 17, 2019 (the "IPO"); and/or (3) in or traceable to the Company's public offering of ADSs conducted on or around January 10, 2020 (the "2020 Offering"), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 13, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Luckin inflated various financial performance metrics including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expense, and revenue contribution form “other products.” The Company overstated its financial health using unreliable financial statements based on the inflated performance figures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Luckin, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
