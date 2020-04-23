Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG    ECK   DE0005199905

LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS F

(ECK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier : - Significant decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 03:15am EDT

DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
LUDWIG BECK - Significant decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdown

23.04.2020 / 09:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE QUARTERLY REPORT
for the 1st quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020
for the period from January 1 - March 31, 2020

LUDWIG BECK - Significant decline in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdown

Munich, April 23, 2020 - The Munich Fashion Group LUDWIG BECK (ISIN DE 0005199905) ended the first quarter of 2020 with a significant sales decline of 22.6% due to the officially ordered closing of the shops on March 18, 2020, as a result of the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Economic environment and development in retail

The COVID-19 pandemic plunged the German economy into a recession again after this danger seemed to have been averted in 2019. Production had recovered significantly at the beginning of 2020. Incoming orders in the industry also indicated a subdued upward trend. The global economy stabilized and the easing of trade disputes between the United States and China made the prospects for the German export economy appear favourable. However, the COVID-19 pandemic that hit Germany in mid-February with massive cuts from exit restrictions and decommissioning of all public life changed this trend massively and eventually led to changes in household consumption.

The stationary retail has been particularly affected by the nationwide shutdown. Since March 18, 2020, all fashion companies in Bavaria have had to close their brick-and-mortar points of sale and were therefore faced with a 100 percent loss of sales. Other federal states followed this approach in the following days.

The closure of the department stores is still in effect. There will be a loosening in Bavaria from April 27, 2020, however, only for shops of less than 800 sqm.

The drop in sales in stationary fashion retail was 60% in March (source: TextilWirtschaft). Already in February, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were reflected in the sales, on the one hand by a slump in the tourist numbers and their resulting purchasing power and on the other hand by a more cautious consumption behaviour by private households. In the last week of February, the textile industry reported a drop in sales of minus 16%. Overall, the first quarter ended with a decrease of 26%, according to the TW-Testclub.

GENERAL PRESENTATION OF FIGURES IN THE INTERIM REPORT
All sums and figures in the text and the tables were calculated exactly and then rounded to
?m. The percentages in the text and the tables were determined using the exact (not the
rounded) values.

As of April 30, 2019, the Group had sold the shares in the WORMLAND division ("discontinued operations"). The following report mainly deals with the continued operations in the previous year's figures.

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS SITUATION

Development of sales
With its continued operations, the LUDWIG BECK Group generated gross sales of ? 15.4 million (previous year: ? 19.9 million). Due to the closure of the stores from March 18, 2020, LUDWIG BECK lost sales in both the textile and non-textile segments. The Group generated sales of ? 10.5 million (previous year: ? 14.3 million) with the textile segment. In the non-textile segment, which also includes the online beauty shop, sales of ? 4.9 million (previous year:
? 5.6 million) were generated.

Development of profitability
The net gross profit at Group level deteriorated by ? 1.8 million and amounted to ? 5.8 million (previous year: ? 7.7 million). The net gross profit margin decreased from 45.8% to 45.1%. In terms of operating expenses, a total of ? 0.4 million in savings was made against other operating income, mainly in the area of personnel expenses.

The operating result (EBIT) was ? -1.5 million and thus significantly below the previous year (? -0.1 million).

As in the previous year, the financial result of the continuing business divisions for the first quarter was ? -0.6 million.

With earnings before taxes of ? -2.1 million (previous year: ? -0.7 million) and deferred tax income of ? 0.8 million (previous year: ? 0.3 million), the result after taxes was ? -1.4 million (previous year: ? -0.4 million).

For the WORMLAND division, which was discontinued in the 2019 financial year, the result as of March 31, 2019, was ? -2.1 million.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Balance sheet structure
The total assets of the LUDWIG BECK Group as of March 31, 2020, amounted to ? 182.6 million and thus slightly exceeded total assets as of December 31, 2019, of ? 177.2 million.

Among the long-term assets, in addition to the usage rights to be recognized for rental contracts, the property at Munich's Marienplatz was still one of the main items. This is accounted for at over ? 70 million. Overall, non-current assets amounted to ? 160.6 million (previous year: ? 161.7 million).

Current assets rose from ? 15.5 million (December 31, 2019) to ? 21.9 million. There was a seasonal increase of inventories from ? 12.3 million (December 31, 2019) by ? 2.5 million to ? 14.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents were ? 3.5 million (December 31, 2019: ? 0.6 million).

FINANCIAL SITUATION

Balance sheet structure
As of March 31, 2020, the LUDWIG BECK Group had equity of ? 60.2 million (December 31, 2019: ? 61.6 million). With total assets of ? 182.6 million (December 31, 2019: ? 177.2 million), the equity ratio was 33.0% (December 31, 2019: 34.8%).

Long-term liabilities decreased mainly due to the reduction in financial liabilities by ? 1.1 million and amounted to ? 92.3 million (December 31, 2019: ? 93.5 million).

Current liabilities rose from ? 22.1 million (December 31, 2019) to ? 30.0 million. In addition to the negative result in the first quarter of the current financial year, the reason for this development was the reduction in long-term liabilities, the financing of the seasonal increase in inventories and the expansion in bank balances. The Group's total liabilities as of March 31, 2020, were ? 122.3 million (December 31, 2019: ? 115.6 million).

Cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities after the first three months of 2020 was ? -5.1 million (previous year: ? -3.4 million). Cash flow from investing activities was ? -0.4 million, unchanged vis-à-vis last year's quarter. Cash flow from financing activities was ? 8.3 million (previous year: ? 3.4 million).

 

EMPLOYEES
In the first three months of the 2020 financial year, the number of employees declined slightly, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to 405 (without trainees) in accordance with Section 267 (5) HGB (previous year: 411). As of March 31, the LUDWIG BECK Group employed 43 trainees (previous year: 44).

FORECAST REPORT

General economic conditions, development in retail, and at LUDWIG BECK
Due to the current negative effects of the COVID-19 crisis, the management of LUDWIG BECK does not currently see itself in a position to make a reliable forecast for sales and earnings for the 2020 financial year. The extent to which LUDWIG BECK's sales and earnings situation could be negatively impacted by the lack of customers, supplier bottlenecks or possible official orders cannot be estimated at this stage. It is not yet clear to what extent the current official measures will be retained or whether the year will return to a "normal" course after the end of the nationwide shutdown.

Nevertheless, governments, international organizations, and economic researchers constantly try to predict economic developments as precisely as possible using various assumptions. While the forecast of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020 by the Federal Government and the EU Commission in January was still 1.1%, the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) expects GDP to decline by -4%.

A survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that executives in the fashion and sporting goods industry expect sales to decline by 20 to 25%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is even forecast to decline by 35 to 40%. It is also assumed that the impact on sales and earnings will be felt for between three and twelve months. From today's perspective, it cannot be predicted whether sales will return to pre-crisis levels.

KEY FIGURES OF THE GROUP

in ?m 01/01/2020 01/01/2019
  - -
  03/31/2020 03/31/2019
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT    
Sales (gross) 15.4 19.9
Value Added Tax -2.5 -3.2
Sales (net) 12.9 16.7
Gross profit 5.8 7.7
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 0.0 1.4
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -1.5 -0.1
Earnings before taxes (EBT) -2.1 -0.7
Earnings after taxes from continued operations -1.4 -0.4
Earnings after taxes from discontinued operations 0.0 -2.1
Earnings after taxes -1.4 -2.5
     
CASH FLOW    
Cash flow from operating activities -5.1 -3.4
Cash flow from investing activities -0.4 -0.4
Cash flow from financing activities 8.3 3.4
     
EMPLOYEES    
Number of employees (average, excluding trainees) 405 411
Number of trainees (average) 43 44
Personnel expenses (in ?m) 3.8 4.1
     
SHARE    
Number of shares (in m) 3.70 3.70
Earnings per share, undiluted and diluted (in ?) -0.37 -0.67
 

 

BALANCE-SHEET

  03/31/2020 12/31/2019
BALANCE SHEET    
Long-term assets 160.6 161.7
Short-term assets 21.9 15.5
Equity 60.2 61.6
Long-term liabilities 92.3 93.5
Short-term liabilities 30.0 22.1
Balance sheet total 182.6 177.2
Capex -0.4 -0.4
Equity ratio (in %) 33.0 34.8
 


SEGMENT REPORTING

  Textile Non-textile Group
?m % ?m % ?m %
             
             
Gross sales 10.5 119.0 4.9 119.0 15.4 119.0
previous year 14.3 119.0 5.6 119.0 19.9 119.0
             
VAT -1.7 19.0 -0.8 19.0 -2.5 19.0
previous year -2.3 19.0 -0.9 19.0 -3.2 19.0
             
Net sales 8.8 100.0 4.1 100.0 12.9 100.0
previous year 12.0 100.0 4.7 100.0 16.7 100.0
             
Material expenses* -5.1 57.7 -2.5 61.3 -7.6 58.8
previous year -6.6 54.9 -2.7 57.4 -9.3 55.6
             
Gross profit 3.7 42.3 1.6 38.7 5.3 41.2
previous year 5.4 45.1 2.0 42.6 7.4 44.4
             
Personnel expenses -1.0 10.9 -0.7 16.3 -1.6 12.6
previous year -1.1 8.8 -0.8 16.0 -1.8 10.9
             
Imputed occupancy costs -2.6 29.6 -0.5 13.2 -3.2 24.4
previous year -2.6 21.6 -0.6 12.3 -3.2 19.0
             
Imputed interest costs -0.2 2.4 -0.1 2.7 -0.3 2.5
previous year -0.2 1.8 -1.1 23.2 -1.3 7.8
             
Profit of the segment 0.0 -0.5 0.3 6.4 0.2 1.7
previous year 1.6 12.9 -0.4 -8.9 1.1 6.8
             
* excluding rebates, discounts etc. on the cost of goods            
 


Investor Relations
LUDWIG BECK AG
Andre Deubel
t: +49 89 23691 - 745
f: +49 89 23691 - 600
andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de




 

23.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1028097

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1028097  23.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1028097&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK
04:03aLUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : – Significant decline in sales and ..
PU
03:15aLUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : - Significant decline in sales and earnin..
EQ
04/16LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 20..
PU
04/16LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 20..
EQ
03/26LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : closes a challenging 2019 financial year ..
PU
03/26LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS : closes a challenging 2019 financial year ..
EQ
01/30LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
01/30LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
01/08LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : LUDWIG BECK's gross sales in 2019 in line..
EQ
2019LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK-TEXTILHAUS : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 96,2 M
EBIT 2020 7,87 M
Net income 2020 3,91 M
Debt 2020 50,8 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,50x
Capitalization 101 M
Chart LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG
Duration : Period :
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 33,77  €
Last Close Price 27,20  €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Greiner Chairman-Executive Board
Steffen Stremme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Schott Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Michael Neumaier Member-Supervisory Board
Clarissa Käfer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK - TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER AG0.00%109
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-1.52%82 415
KERING-20.55%66 435
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.37%45 437
ROSS STORES, INC.-27.96%29 391
HENNES & MAURITZ-31.80%21 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group