LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier : postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020
0
04/16/2020 | 08:45am EDT
DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
LUDWIG BECK postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020
16.04.2020 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LUDWIG BECK postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020
München, April 16, 2020 - The Munich Fashion Group LUDWIG BECK (ISIN DE 0005199905) has decided not to hold the company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting as scheduled on May 18, 2020, but to postpone it to a later date in 2020. The decision was taken against the background of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the associated health risks. Instead of a physical presence in the "Hilton Hotel am Tucherpark" in Munich, the company will hold a virtual Annual General Meeting, probably on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. More detailed information can be found in the invitation text to the AGM.
Investor Relations
LUDWIG BECK AG
Andre Deubel
t: +49 89 23691 - 745
f: +49 89 23691 - 600
andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de
16.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language:
English
Company:
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax:
+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail:
info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet:
www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN:
DE0005199905
WKN:
519990
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange