LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier : postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020

04/16/2020 | 08:45am EDT

DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
LUDWIG BECK postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020

16.04.2020 / 14:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LUDWIG BECK postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020

München, April 16, 2020 - The Munich Fashion Group LUDWIG BECK (ISIN DE 0005199905) has decided not to hold the company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting as scheduled on May 18, 2020, but to postpone it to a later date in 2020. The decision was taken against the background of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the associated health risks. Instead of a physical presence in the "Hilton Hotel am Tucherpark" in Munich, the company will hold a virtual Annual General Meeting, probably on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. More detailed information can be found in the invitation text to the AGM.

Investor Relations
LUDWIG BECK AG
Andre Deubel
t: +49 89 23691 - 745
f: +49 89 23691 - 600
andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de



 

16.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1022973

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1022973  16.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
