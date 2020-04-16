LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier : postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020

DGAP-News: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

LUDWIG BECK postpones Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020 München, April 16, 2020 - The Munich Fashion Group LUDWIG BECK (ISIN DE 0005199905) has decided not to hold the company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting as scheduled on May 18, 2020, but to postpone it to a later date in 2020. The decision was taken against the background of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the associated health risks. Instead of a physical presence in the "Hilton Hotel am Tucherpark" in Munich, the company will hold a virtual Annual General Meeting, probably on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. More detailed information can be found in the invitation text to the AGM. Investor Relations

LUDWIG BECK AG

Andre Deubel

t: +49 89 23691 - 745

f: +49 89 23691 - 600

andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de





