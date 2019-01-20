DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.01.2019 / 19:24

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte English: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports

