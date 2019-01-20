Log in
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/20/2019 | 01:25pm EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.01.2019 / 19:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/geschaeftsberichte English: https://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de/en/company/investor-relations/financial-publications/annual-reports


20.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767693  20.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
