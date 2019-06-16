Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP

(LHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group adjusts its full year outlook and makes provision for a tax risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 04:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Legal Matter
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group adjusts its full year outlook and makes provision for a tax risk

16-Jun-2019 / 22:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Price deterioration in Europe caused by market-wide overcapacities and aggressively growing low cost competitors are putting pressure on yields in the European short-haul market. Lufthansa Group adjusts its full year financial outlook as a result. Network Airlines are now expected to reach an Adjusted EBIT[1] margin between 7 and 9 percent in 2019. For Eurowings, the Group projects an Adjusted EBIT margin between -4 and -6 percent. Based on the expectation of low-single-digit Group revenue growth, the Group's Adjusted EBIT margin is forecasted to reach 5.5 to 6.5 percent, resulting in Group Adjusted EBIT amounting to between EUR 2.0 and 2.4 billion in 2019.

In its financial accounts for the first half year of 2019, the Group will also make a provision for a tax risk in an amount of EUR 340 million because the Supreme Tax Court changed the case law established in prior years.

[1] Adjusted EBIT is not a financial term according to IFRS. Information regarding the calculation of the Adjusted EBIT can be found on page 234 in the Annual Report 2018 of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Contact:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Dennis Weber
Phone: +49 (0) 69 696 28001
Fax: +49 (0) 69 696 90990
investor.relations@dlh.de

 

16-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 825253

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

825253  16-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825253&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
04:20pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa Group adjusts its full year outlook and makes ..
EQ
06/14Budget Airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air Race to Lower CO2 Emissions
DJ
06/13LUFTHANSA : Airlines welcome more than 13 million passengers on board in May 201..
PU
06/10LUFTHANSA : Jan Smets joins the Board of Directors of SN Airholding
AQ
06/05DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
06/04LUFTHANSA SUMMER BOOKINGS LOOKING GO : CEO in NZZ
RE
06/02Buyers of Boeing's Newest Jet Fear Delays
DJ
05/31LUFTHANSA : Retires Its Oldest Airbus A320
AQ
05/23DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
05/23LUFTHANSA : SkyRetreat cabin re-imagines the Airbus A220 as a VIP ride
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 482 M
EBIT 2019 2 730 M
Net income 2019 2 000 M
Debt 2019 4 562 M
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 4,26
P/E ratio 2020 3,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 8 357 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,4 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-10.20%9 147
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.20%34 107
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.05%20 450
AIR CHINA LTD.14.27%16 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-1.44%12 778
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.43%11 799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About