Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group's Adjusted EBIT declines to EUR -336 million in the first quarter 2019

0
04/15/2019 | 02:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Lufthansa Group's Adjusted EBIT declines to EUR -336 million in the first quarter 2019

15-Apr-2019 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG reports an Adjusted EBIT of EUR -336 million for the first three months of 2019 (prior-year period: EUR 52 million). Among other factors, earnings for the period were reduced by a EUR 202 million rise in fuel costs. Market-wide overcapacities in Europe also put strong downward pressure on fares. The earnings decline is accentuated by the fact that first-quarter results for 2018 were particularly strong, owing to the capacity reductions deriving from Air Berlin's demise. Unit revenues for the period were down significantly at both the Network Airlines and Eurowings.

In view of its favorable booking levels and a clear slowing of the market-wide capacity growth, Lufthansa Group expects unit revenues at constant currency to increase year-on-year in the second quarter. For 2019 as a whole, the Lufthansa Group still expects to report an Adjusted EBIT margin between 6.5 and 8.0 percent.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG will publish its detailed results for the first quarter of 2019 on 30 April 2019 at 7.00 a.m. CET, on www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations.

Person making the notification: Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Lufthansa Group
 

15-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 800331

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

800331  15-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=800331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 586 M
EBIT 2019 2 779 M
Net income 2019 2 046 M
Debt 2019 4 086 M
Yield 2019 4,06%
P/E ratio 2019 5,12
P/E ratio 2020 4,63
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 10 322 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 24,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP10.25%11 560
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.33%39 644
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.10%22 872
AIR CHINA LTD.40.05%21 743
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY31.02%15 450
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.42%14 899
