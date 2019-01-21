DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
21.01.2019 / 17:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019
German: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html
English: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019
German: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html
English: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html
21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de