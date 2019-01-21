DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



21.01.2019 / 17:44

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html English: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html English: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html