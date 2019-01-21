Log in
LUFTHANSA GROUP
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/21/2019 | 11:50am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
21.01.2019 / 17:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html English: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 06, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 06, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/de/publikationen/finanzberichte.html English: https://investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com/en/publications/financial-reports.html


21.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Linnicher Straße 48
50933 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 387 M
EBIT 2018 2 783 M
Net income 2018 2 020 M
Debt 2018 3 810 M
Yield 2018 3,93%
P/E ratio 2018 4,89
P/E ratio 2019 4,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 9 908 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 23,4 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP5.84%11 256
DELTA AIR LINES-3.59%33 061
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.22%23 320
AIR CHINA LTD.6.41%16 354
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP0.06%15 876
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.88%12 998
