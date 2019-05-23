Log in
LUFTHANSA GROUP

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/23/2019 | 09:55am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.05.2019 / 15:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Lansdowne Partners International Ltd.
City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.95 % 2.68 % 7.63 % 475,210,729
Previous notification 5.0065 % 2.68 % 7.69 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 23,520,010 % 4.95 %
Total 23,520,010 4.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFDs n/a n/a Cash 12,709,514 2.68 %
      Total 12,709,514 2.68 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. 4.95 % % 7.63 %
Lansdowne Partners Ltd. % % %
Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP 4.95 % % 7.63 %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. 4.95 % % 7.63 %
Lansdowne General Partner I Limited % % %
Lansdowne DM Long Only Cayman Feeder LP % % %
Lansdowne DM Long Only Cayman Master LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. 4.95 % % 7.63 %
Lansdowne General Partner I Limited % % %
Lansdowne Developed Markets Fund LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. 4.95 % % 7.63 %
Lansdowne Developed Markets Strategic Investment Fund LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. 4.95 % % 7.63 %
Lansdowne Developed Markets Long Only Fund LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. 4.95 % % 7.63 %
Lansdowne General Partner I Limited % % %
Lansdowne DMLO Davies Street LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 May 2019


23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

814099  23.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 482 M
EBIT 2019 2 730 M
Net income 2019 2 001 M
Debt 2019 4 534 M
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 4,25
P/E ratio 2020 3,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 8 335 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,5 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-10.96%9 292
DELTA AIR LINES INC.8.34%35 390
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.21%21 545
AIR CHINA LTD.11.26%16 461
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.72%12 799
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-23.50%11 908
