Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/17 12:05:14 pm
18.993 EUR   +0.20%
11:09aLUFTHANSA : Hard Brexit could ground Ryanair planes for three weeks ..
RE
11:08aHARD BREXIT COU : Ceo
RE
10/16LUFTHANSA : What is important to you?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hard Brexit could ground Ryanair planes for three weeks: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 11:08am CEST
Ryanair CEO O'Leary holds news conference in Machelen near Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - A hard Brexit could ground Ryanair planes for up to three weeks but would be survivable for the Irish budget airline, CEO Michael O'Leary said ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels on Wednesday.

"We can ground airplanes for a week, two weeks, three weeks. It would be very painful," O'Leary told Reuters in Berlin. "But we are a big company, we can survive."

O'Leary had warned last month that there were no assurances that an agreement would be in place enabling flights to continue after Britain exits the European Union next March.

O'Leary said he did not expect Ryanair to grow in Germany next year, after closing its bases in the northern city of Bremen and at Weeze near Duesseldorf.

"Our traffic will be flat," O'Leary said.

O'Leary reiterated that he was confident that Ryanair could resolve its dispute with German unions representing pilots and cabin crew. He said talks were making progress and that he did not expect further labor strikes in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUFTHANSA GROUP 0.29% 18.9901 Delayed Quote.-39.52%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.25% 11.75 End-of-day quote.-21.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
11:09aLUFTHANSA : Hard Brexit could ground Ryanair planes for three weeks - CEO
RE
11:08aHARD BREXIT COULD GROUND RYANAIR PLA : Ceo
RE
10/16LUFTHANSA : flydubai Integrates FedEx Web Services Technology
AQ
10/16LUFTHANSA : What is important to you?
PU
10/15Ryanair appoints additional managing director at Laudamotion
RE
10/14LUFTHANSA : Technik establishes Additive Manufacturing Center
AQ
10/12LUFTHANSA : CityLine to fly the Airbus A319
PU
10/12EU pilot group demands Ryanair reverse 'aggressive' base closures
RE
10/12DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10/11Competition watchdog to study British Airways alliance
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Down day for global airline sector 
09/25ORDERS FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS : $6.2 Billion 
08/27QANTAS : Benefiting From The Growth In Asia Pacific 
08/15Consolidation Is Changing The Airline Industry 
07/31Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 621 M
EBIT 2018 2 836 M
Net income 2018 2 044 M
Debt 2018 3 204 M
Yield 2018 4,35%
P/E ratio 2018 4,41
P/E ratio 2019 4,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 9 080 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,9 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-39.52%10 490
DELTA AIR LINES-7.43%35 686
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.68%21 857
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.48%15 238
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.59%14 916
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.21%14 048
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.