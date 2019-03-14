Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP

(LHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa : Airlines welcome around 9 million passengers on board in February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:09am EDT

In February 2019, the Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed around 9 million passengers. This shows an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the previous year's month. The available seat kilometres were up 7 percent over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 7.2 percent. In addition as compared to February 2018, the seat load factor increased by 0.2 percentage points to 76.5 percent.
Cargo capacity increased by 7.7 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales de¬creased by 3.5 percent in revenue tonne-kilometre terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 7.5 percentage points to 64.4 percent.

Network Airlines with around 6.6 million passengers

The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried 6.6 million passengers in February - 2 percent more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometres increased by 6.7 percent in February. The sales volume was up by 7 percent over the same period, with an increasing seat load factor by 0.2 percentage points to 76.3 percent.

Strong growth continues at Vienna and Zurich hubs

In February, the strongest passenger growth of the network airlines was recorded at the Vienna and Zurich hub with 8.0 percent in Vienna and 4.8 percent in Zurich. The number of passengers increased by 0.9 percent in Frankfurt, in Munich they decreased by 1.3 percent. The underlying offer also increased to varying degrees: in Vienna by 11.6 percent, in Munich by 9.8 percent, in Zurich by 8.9 percent and in Frankfurt by 3.5 percent.

Lufthansa German Airlines transported 4.5 million passengers in February, a 0.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year. A 5.4 percent increase in seat kilometres corresponds to a 5.4 percent increase in sales. The seat load factor remained unchanged year-on-year at 75.9 per cent.

Eurowings with strong supply and sales

Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 2.3 million passengers in February. Among this total, 2.1 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 243,000 flew on long-haul flights. This corresponds to an increase of 0.6 percent on short-haul routes and 11.4 percent on long-haul routes compared with the previous year. February capacity was 8.5 percent above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 8.2 percent, resulting in a decrease of seat load factor by 0.2 percentage points to 77.4 percent.

In February, the number of seat-kilometres offered on short-haul routes was increased by 4.8 per cent, while the number of seat-kilometres sold rose by 5.0 per cent over the same period. As a result, the seat load factor on these flights was 0.1 percentage points higher than the 74.2 percent recorded in February 2018. On long-haul flights, the seat load factor fell by 1.1 percentage points to 82.3 per cent over the same period. The 14.4 per cent increase in capacity was offset by a 12.9 per cent increase in sales.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 06:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
03/13Lufthansa Orders 40 Boeing, Airbus Aircraft; Will Sell 6 Airbus Planes
DJ
03/13Lufthansa orders 40 Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900 long-haul planes
RE
03/13LUFTHANSA : supervisory board appoints board member Ulrik Svensson for three mor..
PU
03/12Turkish Airlines grounds all Boeing 737 Max models as of March 13
RE
03/08LUFTHANSA : expands its tourist-oriented long-haul portfolio in Frankfurt, Munic..
AQ
03/07LUFTHANSA : expands tourist-oriented long-haul portfolio in Frankfurt and Munich..
AQ
03/06Airline bosses, asked to trade places, reveal tensions of the industry
RE
03/06Airlines call for faster training of controllers to ease delays
RE
03/06Major European airline executives believe there will be more airline failures..
RE
03/06LUFTHANSA : to be active in consolidation, no comment on Condor - CEO
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 336 M
EBIT 2018 2 775 M
Net income 2018 2 011 M
Debt 2018 3 774 M
Yield 2018 3,64%
P/E ratio 2018 5,41
P/E ratio 2019 5,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 10 849 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 24,6 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP15.89%12 168
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.24%34 402
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.00%21 298
AIR CHINA LTD.21.73%18 499
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.88%15 457
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-12.78%13 949
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.