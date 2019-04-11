Lufthansa : Airlines welcome more than 11 million passengers on board in March 2019

In March 2019, the Lufthansa Group airlines welcomed more than 11 million passengers. This shows an increase of 1.7% compared to the previous year's month. The available seat kilometres were up 4.9% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 4.1%. In addition as compared to March 2018, the seat load factor increased by 0.7 percentage points to 80.5%. This is partially due to the postponement of the Easter holidays, which fell into March last year.

In the first quarter of 2019 as a whole, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed more than 29 million passengers, 3.1% more than in the first quarter of the previous year. At 77.9%, the seat load factor in the first quarter was on a par with the previous year.

Cargo capacity in March was 10.5% up on the previous year, while the tonne-kilometres sold were 1.1% lower. This results in a load factor of 64.7%, which is 7.6 percentage points lower. In the first three months of 2019, freight capacity was increased by 8.6%. Sales fell by 3.0% in the same period. This results in a 7.5 percentage point lower cargo load factor.

Network Airlines with around 8.4 million passengers

The network airlines Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried a total of around 8.4 million passengers in March, 2.5% more than in the same month last year, although some of the Easter holidays last year were in March.

In March, the number of seat-kilometres on offer was increased by 4.4% compared with the previous year. Sales rose by 3.2% in the same period. This reduced the seat load factor by 1.0 percentage points to 80.2%.

In the first quarter of 2019 as whole, Network Airlines carried around 22 million passengers, 3.3% more than in the same period of the previous year. The seat load factor fell by 0.1 percentage points to 77.8% in this period. This is based on a 5.6% increase in the number of seats on offer and a 5.5% increase in sales.

Vienna hub with strongest passenger growth

The strongest growth was recorded by the network airlines at the Vienna hub in March, with passenger growth of 7.0%. In Zurich, the number of passengers rose by 3.6% year-on-year in March, in Munich by 2.0% and in Frankfurt by 0.7%. The number of seat-kilometres also increased at different rates: in Zurich by 9.0%, in Munich by 8.9%, in Vienna by 2.2% and in Frankfurt by 0.9%.

In the first quarter of 2019, the number of passengers rose by 7.3% in Vienna, 5.4% in Zurich, 1.9% in Munich and 1.7% in Frankfurt. In the same period, the number of flights increased by 11.0% in Munich, 9.6% in Zurich, 6.9% in Vienna and 1.5% in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa German Airlines transported 5.8 million passengers in March, a 1.4% increase compared to the same month last year. A 3.3% increase in seat kilometres corresponds to a 1.8% increase in sales. The seat load factor fell by 1.2 percentage points to 80.3%. In the first three months of 2019 Lufthansa was able to increase the number of passengers carried by 2.0% to around 15 million. The seat load factor fell by 0.5 percentage points to 77.6% due to a 4.3% increase in capacity and a 3.6% increase in sales.

Eurowings with nearly 3 million passengers

Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 2.9 million passengers in March. Among this total, 2.6 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 295,000 flew on long-haul flights. This corresponds to a reduction of 2.1% on short-haul routes and an increase of 15.3% on long-haul routes compared with the previous year. A 7.3% increase in capacity in March was offset by an 8.2% increase in sales, resulting in an 82.1% increase in seat load factor of 0.7 percentage points.

On the short-haul segment, the number of seat kilometres offered was increased by 0.7% in March, while the number of seat kilometres sold rose by 2.5% over the same period. As a result, the seat load factor on these flights was 1.4 percentage points higher than the 80.7% recorded in March 2018. On long-haul flights, the seat load factor fell by 0.9 percentage points to 84.1% over the same period. The 19.1% increase in capacity was offset by a 17.8% increase in sales.

In the first quarter of 2019 as a whole, Eurowings welcomed around 7.5 million passengers on board, 2.7% more than in the same period last year. The seat load factor rose by 0.2 percentage points to 78.3% in the first three months. During this period, the seat load factor increased by 9.6% and sales by 9.6%.

Table of traffic figures