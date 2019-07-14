Log in
LUFTHANSA GROUP

(LHA)
Lufthansa CEO sees no 'Greta Effect' on passenger numbers

07/14/2019 | 04:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Carsten Spohr, CEO of German airline Lufthansa AG speaks at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Bonn

ZURICH (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa expects passenger numbers to rise about 4% this year, its chief executive told a newspaper, playing down talk that public support for teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg might be curbing air travel.

"At this time we don't see restraint - in fact, the opposite," Carsten Spohr told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper in the interview published on Sunday.

"In comparison to last year, already a record year, we're expecting passenger growth of about 4 percent, (Lufthansa unit) Swiss International Air Lines is also showing growth. The discussion of climate change is not leading to restraint with bookings. People want to fly."

Media reports have suggested a "Greta effect" might curb demand for air travel, referring to the 16-year-old who has gained global attention for her efforts to convince people to reduce carbon-emitting activities.

On Saturday, a group of about 80 protesters staged a "Flight Strike" at Zurich Airport near the facilities of Swiss International Air Lines, singing songs, handing out leaflets, and encouraging people to pledge not to fly in 2020.

There were no arrests, and the demonstration dispersed without police intervention.

Spohr cited figures from the International Energy Agency showing air travel produces 2.8% of human-caused carbon dioxide.

He is frustrated that airlines are on the defensive over their contribution to climate-changing emissions.

"We haven't succeeded in explaining that air travel influences the world positively: We connect countries, economies and societies together," Spohr, a trained pilot, told the newspaper. "Moreover, for years we've been able to reduce our per-passenger CO2 emissions."

Spohr said flights offered by discount or budget airlines for just a few dollars were hurting the sector's image.

"They're making our industry the target of criticism and clogging up the airspace, because an artificial demand is being stimulated that wouldn't exist if there were realistic prices," he said.

"There should not be flights under 10 euros."

He defended Lufthansa unit Eurowings offering flights for under 35 euros, citing the need to defend its home market.

Friends of the Earth estimates aviation emissions more than doubled between 1990 and 2016, while overall emissions fell by 43%. In Europe, low aviation taxes, a proliferation of budget airlines like easyJet and Ryanair and the rise of Airbnb have spurred an air-travel boom.

Nations including the Netherlands and France are seeking to convince fellow European countries to end tax exemptions on jet fuel and plane tickets.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET 2.80% 991.4 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
LUFTHANSA GROUP 0.30% 14.96 Delayed Quote.-24.06%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -0.39% 10.15 Delayed Quote.-5.58%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 36 295 M
EBIT 2019 2 163 M
Net income 2019 1 321 M
Debt 2019 5 619 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 5,62x
P/E ratio 2020 4,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 7 126 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,5  €
Last Close Price 15,0  €
Spread / Highest target 80,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP-24.06%8 010
DELTA AIR LINES INC.23.55%39 384
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC8.96%23 545
AIR CHINA LTD.19.90%17 816
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.58%12 906
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.05%11 807
