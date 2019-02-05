Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Lufthansa Group    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA GROUP (LHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Lufthansa : German airline Germania files for insolvency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 12:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A321-200 of German airline Germania takes off from Duesseldorf airport

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Germania said on Tuesday it had filed for insolvency and would terminate flight operations immediately, citing rising fuel prices and a stronger dollar.

There were also delays integrating aircraft into the fleet and a high number of "maintenance events", the company said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/2MNKtkQ)

CEO Karsten Balke said it was unable to cover a short-term liquidity need.

The company advised customers to contact holiday operators to be rebooked.

"For passengers who have booked directly with Germania, there is unfortunately no entitlement to substitute carriage," Germania added.

According to its website, Germania carried more than four million passengers a year and has a fleet of 37 aircraft.

Air Berlin, which served around 30 million passengers a year and was Germany's second-largest carrier, in 2017 filed for insolvency and ceased operations.

Many of its aircraft were absorbed by bigger rival Lufthansa.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LUFTHANSA GROUP
12:59aLUFTHANSA : German airline Germania files for insolvency
RE
02/01THYSSENKRUPP : Names Martina Merz Chairwoman of Supervisory Board
DJ
01/31Inmarsat To Provide GX Aviation Inflight Broadband To Indonesia`s Garuda
AQ
01/31Inmarsat wins contract to provide GX Aviation inflight broadband solution to ..
AQ
01/31LUFTHANSA : Leading aviation engineering companies team up to form the Independe..
AQ
01/31Garuda signs with Inmarsat for GX Aviation inflight connectivity
AQ
01/31LUFTHANSA : UAE- Leading Aviation Engineering Companies Team Up to Form the Inde..
AQ
01/30LUFTHANSA : Leading aviation engineering companies team up to form Independent A..
AQ
01/30Inmarsat signs contract to provide Indonesian national carrier Garuda with GX..
AQ
01/28LUFTHANSA : has held talks for majority stake in Alitalia - board member
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 36 318 M
EBIT 2018 2 770 M
Net income 2018 1 999 M
Debt 2018 3 751 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 5,23
P/E ratio 2019 5,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 10 531 M
Chart LUFTHANSA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 23,2 €
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ulrik Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Matthias Wissmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LUFTHANSA GROUP12.49%12 061
DELTA AIR LINES0.04%34 226
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC5.84%23 838
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.57%16 985
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 561
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 799
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.