Lufthansa Group

LUFTHANSA GROUP

(LHA)
News 
Lufthansa Orders 40 Boeing, Airbus Aircraft; Will Sell 6 Airbus Planes

03/13/2019 | 09:29am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.XE) said Wednesday that it has ordered 40 new aircraft and will sell six A380s to Airbus SE in a move to update its fleet.

The German airline is buying 20 787-9 planes from Boeing and 20 A350-900 planes from Airbus. Lufthansa said the order has a list-price investment volume of $12 billion but it has negotiated a significant price reduction.

The new two-engine jets will replace four-engine planes as they are more cost-effective and fuel-efficient, Lufthansa said. The new planes will be delivered between late 2022 and 2027.

"The decision regarding which airline will deploy the aircraft at which hub will be made at a later date," it said.

The carrier said that it plans to sell six A380 aircraft to Airbus by 2023, without disclosing the price of the transaction. This decision comes after Airbus decided to stop building its A380 Superjumbo jet last month as airlines flocked to smaller, two-engine jets.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.54% 116.3 Real-time Quote.36.47%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 1.31% 114.5 End-of-day quote.36.72%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.15% 375.41 Delayed Quote.16.41%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 10.64% 371.99 Delayed Quote.16.62%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -0.48% 22.6 Delayed Quote.15.18%
