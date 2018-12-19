Log in
Lufthansa : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG

12/19/2018 | 07:35pm CET

1. Details of issuer

Name:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Street:

Linnicher Straße 48

Postal code:

50933

City:

Köln
Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

2.95 %

0.01 %

2.96 %

475,210,729

Previous notification

3.03 %

0.001 %

3.03 %

/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0008232125

0

14,029,757

0 %

2.95 %

Total

14,029,757

2.95 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Shares on Loan (right to recall)

N/A

At any time

59,035

0.01 %

Total

59,035

0.01 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

%

Total

%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

State of Norway

%

%

%

Norges Bank

%

%

%

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Date of notification

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:34:05 UTC
